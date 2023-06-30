Facebook Pixel

There are currently 119 jobs listed by Northern Sydney Local Health District

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Outreach Worker

Organisation/Entity: Northern Sydney Local Health District
Job Category:
  • Aboriginal Health | Aboriginal Health Worker
Job Location:
  • Sydney Region
Job Reference Number: REQ253685
Work Type: Part-Time
Total Remuneration Package: $54383 - $80097
Closing Date: 12/10/2021 - 11:59 PM

Employment Type: Temporary Part Time until 30 June 2023
Position Classification: Aboriginal Health Worker
Remuneration: $27.43 - $40.40 per hour 
Hours Per Week: 23
Requisition ID: REQ253685


Where you'll be working
Northern Sydney’s vision is to be "leaders in healthcare, partners in community wellbeing". Our purpose is “embracing discovery and learning, building partnerships and engaging our community to deliver excellent health and wellbeing.” 

What you'll be doing
Outreach Workers will work with the Integrated Team Care Manager to help local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people make better use of available health care services, especially mainstream health services.
 
Outreach Workers encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to access health services and help to ensure that services are culturally competent. They have strong links to the community they work in. Outreach Workers carry out non-clinical tasks, e.g. helping clients to travel to their medical appointments

Northern Sydney Local Health District deems it appropriate to seek confirmation of Aboriginality status from applicants applying for Aboriginal identified positions. Confirmation of Aboriginality can be provided as evidence via:
a) a confirmation with a common seal on it from an Aboriginal organisation; or
b) a reference letter stating that the person is Aboriginal and accepted by community. (The letter must be supplied by an Aboriginal organisation)

 

Candidates will need to meet the following criteria:

  1. Consistently demonstrates behaviours that reinforce the CORE Values of our organisation; Collaboration, Openness, Respect and Empowerment. Demonstrates these behaviours with all stakeholders; colleagues, direct reports, as well as our patients and consumers, and those that care for them.
  2. Be able to identify and address barriers faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people when accessing mainstream primary care services, including but not limited to primary care, pharmacy, allied health and specialists.
  3. Demonstrated ability to provide support to mainstream primary care providers to encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to identify their Indigenous status when accessing mainstream primary care services.
  4. Demonstrated ability to develop and disseminate resources for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people about accessing services and managing chronic disease.
  5. Be able to work in a team environment as well as individually.
  6. Ability to establish links with local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to promote the importance of improving health outcomes and encourage and support the increased use of health services. This includes MBS Health Assessments for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and MBS care planning and follow-up items. They should also identify Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who would benefit from improved access to these health services.
  7. This is an Identified Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander Position. Applicants for this position must be of Aboriginal descent through parentage, identification as being Aboriginal and being accepted in the community as such. An applicant's race is a genuine occupational qualification and is authorised under Section 14(d) of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act 1977.

 

 

Need more information?
  1) Click here for the Position Description
  2) Find out more about applying for this position
For role related queries or questions contact Paul Weir on Paul.Weir1@health.nsw.gov.au or 02 9462 9017

Applications Close: 12 October 2021

 

 