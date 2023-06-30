Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Outreach Worker

Outreach Workers will work with the Integrated Team Care Manager to help local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people make better use of available health care services, especially mainstream health services.



Outreach Workers encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to access health services and help to ensure that services are culturally competent. They have strong links to the community they work in. Outreach Workers carry out non-clinical tasks, e.g. helping clients to travel to their medical appointments

Northern Sydney Local Health District deems it appropriate to seek confirmation of Aboriginality status from applicants applying for Aboriginal identified positions. Confirmation of Aboriginality can be provided as evidence via:

a) a confirmation with a common seal on it from an Aboriginal organisation; or

b) a reference letter stating that the person is Aboriginal and accepted by community. (The letter must be supplied by an Aboriginal organisation) Candidates will need to meet the following criteria:

: Temporary Part Time until 30 June 2023: Aboriginal Health Worker: $27.43 - $40.40 per hour