There are currently 10 jobs listed by Tresillian Family Care Centres

Aboriginal Health Worker (Tresillian 2U Services) Murwillumbah - Temporary Part-time until 30 June 2023

Reference Number: Tresillian22/2022

Employment Status: Temporary part-time 20hpw

Vaccination Category – CAT A – High Risk

Enterprise Agreement: The Named NSW (Non-Declared) Affiliated Health Professional and Associated Staff Agreement

Location: Murwillumbah

“In this role Aboriginality is a genuine occupational qualification and is authorised by section 14(d) of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1997”

Tresillian is pleased to offer the opportunity for a Aboriginal Health Worker to work as part of a team providing services to support families experiencing early parenting difficulties through an innovative Mobile Service model. The Tresillian2U service will be provided from a fit-for-purpose van which will be based at Murwillumbah and will visit local towns and communities on a rotational basis. This unique service will enable greater access to care and support for families through individual consultations and group programs.

The Aboriginal Health Worker will provide support and referral services to Aboriginal children 0-3 years and their families while acting as a resource for health workers to ensure that services are culturally appropriate. There will also be opportunities for the co-design with Aboriginal Elders and community members or adapt programs to meet the needs of local families.

The Aboriginal Health Worker (AHW) will provide support and referral services to Aboriginal children 0-3yrs and their families regarding their health and developmental needs. The AHW will act as a resource for health workers to ensure that services are culturally appropriate, working together with the Child and Family Health Nurses and other health workers to develop a plan of care and support to promote the wellbeing and health outcomes for children and their families. This will include the development of networks of people and services for Aboriginal people that will assist and increase access to services.

You will support clients directly through active intake, care planning, referral and advocacy processes.

You will have a strong understanding of trauma-informed care, and the impact of adverse childhood experiences, and ensure this understanding is reflected in the delivery of services to families.

You will have knowledge and understanding of First Nations communities, families and children, and creating cultural safety.

Selection Criteria – Applicants must address the Selection Criteria

This is an Aboriginal identified position and the application must be of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent (pursuant to Section 14(d) of the Anti-discrimination Act 1977). All applicants must provide a letter of Aboriginality signed under the Common Seal from a recognised incorporated Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Community organisation such as Land Council or Elders group, Aboriginal Medical Services, etc.

Appropriate qualifications in a health or community services discipline, or equivalent work experience.

Demonstrated experience supporting and advocating for families with complex needs.

Experience in working in collaboration with a range of professionals.

Knowledge and understanding of cultural strengths of First Nations communities, families and children, and creating cultural safety within a service environment.

Highly developed written and verbal communication skills with strong interpersonal and problem solving capabilities, and ability to work autonomously.

Demonstrated organisational skills including the capacity to plan, priorities, and use Information Communications Technology appropriately.

Current, unrestricted NSW Driver’s Licence.

The Royal Society for the Welfare of Mothers and Babies, trading as Tresillian, was formed in 1918 to coordinate early child and maternal health care services in New South Wales (NSW). Tresillian is now the largest early child and family health and parenting service in Australia, operating from four sites in metropolitan Sydney and numerous regional and rural sites supporting service provision to families across NSW, Victoria and ACT.

Tresillian is a Certified Child Safe Leader and is dedicated to creating a workplace environment where children’s rights are recognised and championed.

Tresillian provides local and state-wide services including: health and parenting assessments; parenting advice; education; and, support to families via a range of service delivery models including centre based day programs, home visiting, telephone, internet and residential services. In addition, Tresillian provides education, training and consultancy across a range of sectors including within the health care service and higher education. For further information on Tresillian, please visit our website https://www.tresillian.org.au

What We Offer:

Generous salary packaging up to $15,900 per FBT year and Meal & Entertainment on top of this amount utilising an additional $2,650 (as a Not-for-profit and registered Health Promotion Charity)

Opportunity to access a large range of clinical and non-clinical education programs, including access to study leave, extended child and family health practice skills for clinicians and a biannual Tresillian conference

Access to our free and confidential Employee Assistance Program

Access to Fitness Passport for eligible staff

Applicants who currently work within NSW Health or another Affiliated Health Organisation may be able to transfer their service and leave entitlements to Tresillian

This position requires a Working with Children Check (WWCC) issued by the Office of the Children's Guardian. For more information and how to apply, please visit the Office of the Children's Guardian website www.kidsguardian.nsw.gov.au/working-with-children/working-with-children-check

Appropriate criminal record and child protection checks are conducted for all successful candidates. Employment with Tresillian is subject to having current immunity status that complies with the Assessment, Screening & Vaccination against Specified Infectious Diseases - Policy Directive Immunisation History Complies with NSW Health Policy Directive PD2020_017.

All NSW Health workers are required to have completed a primary course of a COVID-19 vaccine which has been approved or recognised by the Therapeutics Goods Administration (TGA). New applicants must have completed the vaccination course prior to commencement with Tresillian, or provide an approved medical contraindication certificate certifying the worker cannot have any approved COVID-19 vaccines available in NSW.

How to apply:

Interested applicants need to email the following documentation directly to the contact person provided:

Cover letter addressing the selection criteria Curriculum Vitae Name and contact details of two referees (phone and email)

For further enquiries regarding the position or a copy of the job description please contact Ms Christine Fyson,A/ NUM Tresillian Lismore, Tel: 6624 0380 or email christine.fyson@health.nsw.gov.au