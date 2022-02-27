We are seeking an Aboriginal Liaison Officer – based in NSW to support the National Perinatal Infant Mental Health Connect & Care Program

About Karitane

This is an Identified Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander Position

Karitane is a leading not-for-profit provider of parenting support services based in NSW. We support parents with children from birth to five years around sleep and settling, establishing routines, feeding and nutrition, toddler behaviour and pre and postnatal anxiety and depression. Karitane delivers this support through residential services, parenting centres, integrated care hubs, community programs, perinatal infant mental health clinics, specialised toddler clinics and leading-edge virtual care services. We have a centralised intake system where all referrals are triaged and allocated to services that best meet clients’ needs.



POSITION: Aboriginal Liaison Officer – NSW, National Perinatal Infant Mental Health Connect & Care

HOURS: Temporary to 30th June 2024, 32 hours per week

OPERATIONAL BASE: Karitane Linking Families as part of the National PIMH Connect & Care Team

AWARD Aboriginal Health Worker Health Education Officer Non Grad

VACCINATION CATEGORY: A

RESPONSIBLE TO: Manager Karitane Digital Health Hub



About the Opportunity

This is a truly once in a lifetime opportunity to work with the National PIMH Connect & Care Team engaged in the implementation and ongoing development of a new, exciting and highly impactful care navigation service with a leading non-profit parenting support service provider and experienced consortium members.

In an Australian-first, Perinatal Infant Mental Health place-based navigators will be triaging and coordinating referrals from around the country, ensuring expansive local knowledge and subsequent location-specific support pathways. The Aboriginal Liaison Officer will support the PIMH Care Navigators, Administrative team, National PIMH Director and AAPCH colleagues to connect Aboriginal families to perinatal infant mental health services that best meet their needs.

PRIMARY FUNCTION:

This position is responsible for providing culturally sensitive support to pregnant women and their families during pregnancy and the first 12 months following the birth of their baby. They will facilitate access to appropriate perinatal infant mental health services in NSW.

Based in Sydney, this position also works towards improving health outcomes and wellbeing of Aboriginal families by providing culturally sensitive care navigation for the family. Care is provided via telephone, telehealth and in place-based community settings where appropriate. The Aboriginal Liaison Officer will worker in partnership with the family, perinatal infant mental health care navigators, administrative support staff, the perinatal infant mental health service at Karitane and support other AAPCH service providers in NSW to connect families to the level of care that best meets their needs

The role will support safe, effective and quality care as part of the National Perinatal Infant Mental Health - Connect & Care Navigation Team consistent with the organisation's mission, philosophy, values and standards of care, and adheres to the Professional Code of Conduct

This position is Aboriginal Identified.

KEY SELECTION CRITERIA: (The applicant must address each criteria in their application)

1. Aboriginality: Applicants for this position must be of Aboriginal descent, identify as being Aboriginal and be accepted in the community as such. Exemption is claimed under Section 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act.

2. Demonstrated understanding of the issues in pregnancy, birth and the postnatal period, including maternal and infant health and experience working with families who have young children.

3. Demonstrated understanding of Aboriginal history leading to the current health issues impacting Aboriginal families and children and demonstrated involvement with an Aboriginal community.

4. Demonstrated effective written and verbal communication skills, including computer skills, interpersonal and problem solving skills.

5. Demonstrated ability to work in a multidisciplinary team and liaise with other health professionals to facilitate health services for Aboriginal families and their children.

6. Ability to build strong relationships and have a working knowledge of NSW Aboriginal Communities and ability to liaise with perinatal infant mental health support services.



CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

The majority of Karitane’s services close for approximately two weeks over the Christmas/New Year period, during which time employees are required to take leave.

Karitane supports a smoke free environment including grounds, buildings and vehicles. Applicants will have a commitment to EEO & WHS, ethical practice and the principles of cultural diversity.

The culture of Karitane is founded on our values of respect, innovation, collaboration and excellence.

Relevant Police Check, Working with Children Check, Apprehended Violence Orders and prior employment checks, including relevant disciplinary proceedings, will be conducted on recommended applicants.

Conditions of employment

This is an Identified Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander Position. Applicants for this position must be of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent through parentage, identify as an Aboriginal person and/or Torres Strait Islander and be accepted in the community as such. Exemption is claimed under Section 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW).

In this role being an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person is a genuine occupational requirement, and is authorised by section 14(d) of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1997 (NSW).

Stepping Up aims to assist Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander job applicants by providing information about applying for roles in NSW Health organisations.

For more information, please visit: http://www.steppingup.health.nsw.gov.au/



Benefits of a career at Karitane

• Dynamic team

• Innovative organisation

• Certified Family Friendly Workplace/flexible work environment

• Professional development, support and supervision

• Opportunity to salary package up to $16,050 tax free (as not-for-profit and registered charity)

• Additional leave, accrued day off once a month where applicable

• Encouraged to achieve your full potential

• Respected and recognised provider of early parenting services

• Meaningful work – that makes a difference

For noting:

• If you work in the NSW Health system your accruals of leave and service can be transferred across to Karitane

• Secondment arrangements within state agencies requests would also be considered

Please note: If your application does not address the selection criteria, your application will not be considered.

Further information about the services Karitane provide plus a full position description of this role can be accessed through our Karitane website: www.karitane.com.au

For further information about the position and a confidential discussion, please contact:

Rebecca Gallagher

Digital and Telehealth Innovations Manager.

Tel. (02) 9794-2156 and 0407 235 498

Email: Rebecca.Gallagher1@health.nsw.gov.au

Close date: Sunday 27 February 2022



