Aboriginal Mental Health Drug and Alcohol Care Navigator
|Northern Sydney Local Health District
|REQ278419
|Full-Time
|$111228 - $114007
|09/01/2022 - 11:59 PM
An exciting opportunity exists for an Aboriginal Mental Health Drug and Alcohol Care Navigator to join a dynamic team at Northern Sydney Local Health District (NSLHD).
Salary Per Week
Social Worker / Occupational Therapist Level 4: $2,131.68 - $2,184.94
Clinical Psychologist: $1,907.55 - $2,339.33
Clinical Nurse Specialist level 2: $1,976.10 - $2,041.00
As an Aboriginal MHDA Professional within a multidisciplinary team, you will provide assessment, consultation and management of consumers including adolescents and their families and carers who are referred to the service under a collaboratively developed Model of Care.
Candidates will need to meet the following criteria:
- Consistently demonstrates behaviours that reinforce the CORE Values of our organisation; Collaboration, Openness, Respect and Empowerment. Demonstrates these behaviours with all stakeholders; colleagues, direct reports, as well as our patients and consumers, and those that care for them.
- To be a person of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent. Aboriginal / Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational qualification and is authorised under Section 14(d) of the Anti-discrimination Act 1977.
- Relevant tertiary qualifications in Clinical Psychology, Social Work, Occupational Therapy or Nursing. Clinical Psychologists must have minimum postgraduate Masters in Clinical Psychology and current registration with AHPRA. For Social Work, experience as a Level 2 clinician and eligibility for membership of AASW. Occupational Therapist must have current AHPRA registration and experience as a Level 2 clinician. CNS 2 must have AHPRA registration as a registered nurse and relevant post-registration qualifications and at least 3 years’ experience working in the clinical area of their specified post-graduate qualification.
- Demonstrated and effective experience working collaboratively with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander consumers, families and communities
- Demonstrated experience working in complex multi-agency frameworks that ensure high level quality care is available and provided with and for consumers.
- Demonstrated effective high-level negotiation, communication and facilitation skills including delivering high quality translatable education and presentations to staff and managers and community service.
- Understanding of the principles of Recovery Oriented Mental Health Practice.
- Experience in Case Management/care navigation and developing and reviewing collaborative consumer centred support plans.
Need more information?
1) Click here for the Position Description
2) Find out more about applying for this position
For role related queries or questions contact Michelle Lawrence on Michelle.Lawrence@health.nsw.gov.au or 0423 574 392
Applications Close: 9 January 2022