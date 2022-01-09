An exciting opportunity exists for an Aboriginal Mental Health Drug and Alcohol Care Navigator to join a dynamic team at Northern Sydney Local Health District (NSLHD).

Employment Type: Permanent Full Time

Position Classification: Dependant on qualifications

Remuneration: $1,907.55 - $2,339.33 per week

Hours Per Week: 38

Requisition ID: REQ278419



Salary Per Week

Social Worker / Occupational Therapist Level 4: $2,131.68 - $2,184.94

Clinical Psychologist: $1,907.55 - $2,339.33

Clinical Nurse Specialist level 2: $1,976.10 - $2,041.00



Where you'll be working

All facilities across Northern Sydney Local Health District Mental Health Drug and Alcohol.



What you'll be doing

As an Aboriginal MHDA Professional within a multidisciplinary team, you will provide assessment, consultation and management of consumers including adolescents and their families and carers who are referred to the service under a collaboratively developed Model of Care.