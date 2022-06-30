There are currently 8 jobs listed by Australian Museum

Collection Enhancement Project Officers (Identified roles)

Salary Classification: Clerk Grade 1-2 ($66,298 - $72,077) with a total remuneration package up to $80,258 per annum

Employment Status: 2 Temporary full time roles (for a period of up to 4 years).

Location: Sydney and multiple sites in NSW

About the Australian Museum

The Australian Museum is located on the traditional homelands of the Gadigal people. The Australian Museum acknowledges the Gadigal people as the Traditional Owners and custodians of the land, sky and waterways, paying respect to Elders past and present.

The Australian Museum (AM) operating within the NSW Department of Enterprise, Investment & Trade cluster, was the first museum in Australia, founded in 1827. The AM provides access, engagement and scientific research to increase our understanding of natural history and culture, particularly of the Australasian region. The AM holds more than 21 million objects of biological, geological and cultural collections and develops programs, exhibitions and school and community education initiatives onsite, online and offsite.

The new AM mission is: To ignite wonder, inspire debate and drive change.

The new AM vision is: To be a leading voice for the richness of life, the Earth and culture in Australia and the Pacific. We commit to transform the conversation around climate change, the environment and wildlife conservation; be a strong advocate for First Nations’ culture; and continue to develop world -leading science, collections, exhibitions and education programs.

The AM supports a diverse workforce and promotes applications from First Nation and Torres Strait Islander people. People with disabilities who meet the selection criteria are encouraged to apply; and where required, Australian Museum will implement reasonable adjustment consistent with industry standard.

About the role

The Collection Enhancement Project Officers work within the Cultural Collection Enhancement Project (CCEP) to prepare cultural collection objects for documentation enhancement, community consultation, and digitisation. This includes a gamut of activities, from preparation to object handling, registration of collection objects, barcoding, data entry and clean up as objects are selected and relocated for digitisation, during photography or consultation, returned to storage and on occasion assisting with quality checking digital image files and metadata.

About you

We are seeking Collection Enhancement Project Officers to work within the Cultural Collection Enhancement Project (CCEP)

You may have:

prior experience in museum collection handling

prior experience in museum collection administration, documentation and registration

the ability to work with a diverse team of individuals and specialists to achieve project outcomes

the ability to contribute data to the collection management system and digital asset management system

You will have:

Demonstrated understanding and experience in collection management and contemporary digital asset management practices including the use of databases such as EMu, Fotoware or similar.

An understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, Pasifika and / or World cultures’ arts and cultural practices and experience working with sensitive material including ICIP and cultural protocols.

Data manipulation and database skills, including data migration and data import/export experience and the use of CSV files; Excel proficiency.

Essential Requirements:

The position holder must be of Aboriginal and or Torres Strait Islander descent. To be eligible for this position applicants must be of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent, identify and be accepted in the community as such. This is a genuine occupational qualification and is authorised under Section 14(d) of the Antidiscrimination Act 1977.

Holds a current full NSW Driver’s Licence.

The role holder must be prepared to travel between the various sites which holds the AM collections, and to external stakeholders as needed to support the work of the First Nations Collections teams.

Knowledge & Experience

Current knowledge and working experience to deliver the Key Accountabilities and perform to the Focus Capabilities outlined in this Role Description

Museum object handling experience

Knowledge of professional museum and/or digitisation practice.

The successful applicant will be subject to a national criminal records check.

Applicants must submit:

A one to two page covering letter which outlines your suitability for the role. Resume

As part of the online application process, you will be prompted to answer two targeted questions.

List the software applications that you are using in your current and / or in a previous role. Give us an example of how you use one of the aforementioned applications in your role to increase efficiency and effectiveness. (350 words maximum) Give us an example of how you contribute to team goals and meeting agreed work or project standards? (350 words maximum)

Additional information to applicants:

Please note: Successful applicants will be contacted and invited to interview in early August. Successful candidate anticipated to commence in early September.

A Talent pool will be created to fill any future Collection Enhancement Project Officer opportunities.

Enquiries: Meredith Lynch Underwood, Digitisation Manager, Cultural Collections, Archives and Library | meredith.lynchunderwood@australian.museum

It is a condition of employment at the Australian Museum that all employees, or prospective employees, be double vaccinated for COVID 19 or hold a valid medical exemption.

The Australian Museum welcomes applications from First Nation and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds and people with disability. Please indicate if you have any accessibility requirements in your application or speak with the contact person should you be called for an interview. We provide reasonable adjustment for people with a disability during the recruitment process and on employment.