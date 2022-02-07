There are currently 75 jobs listed by TAFE NSW

Commercial Analyst - Aboriginal Identified Role

TAFE Worker Level 8

Location negotiable - regionally based work locations are encouraged

BE DEADLY

EXPLORE YOUR CAREER PATH & BE EMPOWERED WITH TAFE NSW.

ABOUT THE ROLE

The Aboriginal Commercial Analyst is responsible for undertaking sophisticated analysis at a local, state, and national level in order to formulate strategies and identify opportunities that support effective alignment of the Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) deliverables and other initiatives, to increase participation and deliver positive outcomes. Crucially, you are someone who exhibits the TAFE NSW Values of Integrity, Collaboration, Excellence and Customer First.

This position offers a base salary range of $101,747 - $109,572 p.a plus employer’s contribution to superannuation and annual leave loading.

Applicants for this position must be of Aboriginal descent by parentage, identify as being Aboriginal and be accepted in the community as such. An applicant’s race is a genuine occupational qualification and is authorised under Section 14(d) of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act 1977.

Aboriginal applicants will be required to provide Confirmation of Aboriginality documentation or Statutory Declaration with their application.

For further information regarding the role, please review the Position Description and Information Package

YOUR OPPORTUNITY

With TAFE NSW, you will have the opportunity to grow your professional career in a dynamic, collaborative and inclusive environment, where you can innovate, create value and proudly play a meaningful role in Australia’s largest skills and training provider!

YOUR BENEFITS

We work flexibly at TAFE so you can balance working from home and on campus; enjoy a 35 hour work week; access to our confidential employee assistance program; take advantage of our Fitness Passport and be part of an organisation committed to our reconciliation action plan.

ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS

Degree in relevant discipline or equivalent skills, knowledge and experience. Applicants for this position must be of Aboriginal descent by parentage, identify as being Aboriginal and be accepted in the community as such. An applicant’s race is a genuine occupational qualification and is authorised under Section 14(d) of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act 1977. Confirmation of Aboriginality documentation must be provided. Demonstrated expertise in Aboriginal cultural safety in undertaking research and analysing data using multiple sources, drawing insights and providing advice to support planning directions and decision making. Well-developed communication skills, including excellent writing and interpersonal skills. Proven expertise in using Microsoft Office suite (including Advanced Microsoft Excel) and analytical and visualisation methods. Ability to address and meet focus capabilities as stated in the Position Description.

OUR COMMITMENT TO INCLUSION & DIVERSITY

There are over 38,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students enrolled at TAFE NSW with access to a variety of programs.

Through our Aboriginal Employment Strategy, TAFE NSW is also committed to doubling and diversifying Aboriginal employment through the entire organisation.

At TAFE NSW we are committed to creating a workplace where dignity, trust, respect and the promotion of diversity and inclusion is valued, you have a sense of belonging and the opportunity to share your skills, your stories, passions and to represent your communities and culture.

We are here for you at every step in your recruitment journey.

We are committed to supporting you, your application and making any reasonable adjustment that you may need in the application and interview process and on the job.

If you need an adjustment in the recruitment process, please contact the ODP Recruitment Team via email at odprecruitment@tafensw.edu.au or contact Stephen Wells at 0457625155.

OUR COMMITMENT TO YOUR HEALTH, SAFETY AND WELL-BEING

TAFE NSW is committed to continuing to provide a safe workplace and have put systems and support in place for all our employees to work and deliver safely and flexibly through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Please be advised that all TAFE NSW employees are required to show evidence of a COVID-19 vaccination via the COVID-19 digital certificate or COVID-19 vaccine medical contraindication certificate.

HOW TO APPLY

Click the ‘apply’ button to be redirected to the I Work for NSW website

To support your application please provide:

Your current resume

Cover letter addressing the essential requirements and your responses to the two application questions below (350 word limit each)

Confirmation of Aboriginality documentation or Statutory Declaration

Application Question 1: Provide an example of a research, evaluation or review project that you contributed to, and describe how the evidence collected and analysed, if possible including quantitative analysis, supported findings and recommendations.

Application Question 2: Provide an example where you have incorporated the needs of your customers or clients into business processes.

Closing Date: 11:59pm Monday 7 February 2022

We look forward to receiving your application!

The recruitment process will include a range of comparative assessments. All interviews will be conducted via Microsoft Teams.

General Enquiries: please contact the ODP Recruitment Team, referencing the advertised position and requisition number, via email odprecruitment@tafensw.edu.au

Aboriginal Employment Enquiries: please contact the Aboriginal Employment Advisor Team via email aea@tafensw.edu.au

Technical Issues: please contact I Work for NSW Support Team on 1800 562 679 (Mon-Fri) or support@jobs.nsw.gov.au

Please note:

This is a child-related position. A Working with Children Check is a prerequisite for anyone in child-related work. It involves a national criminal history check and review of findings of workplace misconduct.

For ongoing positions in the NSW Public Sector, you need to be an Australian Citizen or Permanent Resident. For most Temporary jobs, you need a visa that gives you permission to work in Australia.

An eligibility list may be created for this position, and position(s) of the same classification that subsequently become vacant may be filled using this eligibility list.