Job Status: Full time, Ongoing

Salary: Base salary of $59,489 per annum plus 10% superannuation

Position No: SOH1905

Applications Close: Sunday 26 June 2022 - 11:59pm

Role Enquiries: recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com

THE HOUSE

At the Sydney Opera House you will be surrounded by supportive and hardworking teams who are filled with passion and creativity. You will be inspired to create value in everything you do and will be provided with opportunities to grow and achieve while making a positive contribution to our community. Our vision for diversity, inclusion and belonging (DI&B) is that the Sydney Opera House – who we are and everything we do – reflects and respects the diversity of the community. Our 2021-23 DI&B Strategy sets out the change we are driving in the lead up to our 50th anniversary in 2023. These commitments work hand in hand with the commitments in our longstanding Reconciliation, Accessibility and Environmental Action Plans.

We welcome and encourage applications from First Nations people, recognising the value, unique skills and knowledge that First Nations employees bring to the workplace. We encourage applications from people of all genders, as well as people from one or more of these underrepresented groups/communities, including but not limited to d/Deaf and Disabled people/people with disability, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, and people who identify as LGBTQI+.

We recognise that everyone is unique, and that you might require some adjustments to ensure you have the best opportunity to apply and put your skills forward for consideration. If we can make some adjustments to the SOH recruitment/interview process to better enable you to shine, then please email us at recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com or call us on 02 9250 7743 and let us know. Adjustments may include but are not limited to; alternate application methods, interview setup, physical requirements, guidance for trans or gender diverse applicants, interpreters or other access supports or specific interview availability times and more.

YOUR NEW ROLE

You will play a key role supporting the development and implementation of communications strategies and initiatives for the Sydney Opera House’s internal programming arm, Sydney Opera House Presents (SOHP). Working on all aspects of communications campaigns, you will contribute to the generation of positive publicity for First Nations performances and events, as well as other SOHP programs.

Using the cultural knowledge gained through your lived experience and background, you will:

Champion culturally safe and respectful representation in external storytelling and content, helping to welcome and nurture First Nations audiences and visitors;

Be the primary relationship manager for First Nations media and collaborate with them on feature placements and activity that celebrates, platforms and protects First Nations knowledge, artists and perspectives; and

Work alongside the Head of First Nations Programming and Producer to ensure First Nations artists have a welcoming and culturally positive experience working with the Opera House.

This exciting role will suit an enthusiastic self-starter with excellent relationship management skills who can build and maintain strong, collaborative and productive networks of mainstream media contacts, and First Nations media, communities and suppliers to support the Opera House’s ambition as a performing arts centre and community asset that serves, respects, and celebrates First Nations people.

This position reports to the Senior Communications Manager, and works closely with the Head of First Nations Programming and Producer (both First Nations Identified positions), other internal programmers, marketing campaign managers, and content and social media strategists.

Further detailed information about the role and its requirements can be obtained from the role description.

ARE YOU THE ONE?

We are looking for someone with:

Applicants must be of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent, identify as being an Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander and accepted in the community. The Sydney Opera House considers that being Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational qualification under s.14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW).

A minimum of 2 years’ practical experience in communications and media relations. An ability to coordinate media campaigns with minimal supervision and take a flexible and creative approach to successfully secure proactive media pitches and field reactive requests.

A demonstrated network of contacts across First Nations and mainstream media or experience building media and influencer relationships.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Knowledge of the trends, initiatives and framework of the local, national and international performing arts industry. Knowledge of, or experience working with First Nations artists and performers.

Knowledge of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural protocols.

A strong understanding of the diverse perspectives, stories and histories of First Nations voices and communities gained through lived experience.

Experience and knowledge of social media platforms and best-practice.

Strong customer focus in dealing with media, internal and external stakeholders.

Strong organisational and time management skills.

Sound working knowledge of computer software, including Excel, Word, Outlook and PowerPoint.



BENEFITS & CULTURE

Being Australia’s premier cultural institution, tourism destination & a celebrated community meeting place, we are commitment to fostering an inclusive and dynamic working environment for all our staff. With values of Safety, Creativity, Excellence, Collaboration & Accountability your professional life is provided with every opportunity to succeed and develop in your chosen profession. Working with the Sydney Opera House gives you access to a great range of benefits including:

Flexible working arrangements

5 weeks annual leave

Access to a range of internal and external professional development programs

Fitness Passport & complimentary wellbeing programs including pilates, yoga, circuit classes, physiotherapy sessions as well as other wellbeing initiatives

Working for an organisation with a 5 Star Green Star Performance Rating from the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA)

Working for an organisation who has committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

And many more!

Sydney Opera House welcomes applications from people with disability and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage.

Adjustments can include:

Applicants may bring an Elder from their community to the interview

Interviews can be held seated outdoors, for example at the Botanic Gardens, if desired

Interviews can be held over zoom, if desired

If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process please send an email to recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com or call us on 02 9250 7743.

SOUND LIKE YOU? APPLY!

Applicants are asked to include the following documents with their applications

• Up to date resume of no more than five pages

• Address their suitability in a cover letter of no more than one page

In addition, applicants will be prompted to answer the following two targeted questions in the online application platform.

Describe your experience working with mainstream and First Nations media by providing examples of the most successful creative media coverage you’ve secured. Describe your experience in supporting multiple campaigns with competing deadlines and priorities. Include examples of your approach.

Applicants are required to create a profile and submit their application electronically for this position at https://iworkfor.nsw.gov.au/. Only applicants who apply online and include the requested documentation will be considered for this position, unless otherwise discussed.

The successful candidate will be required to comply with the Sydney Opera House Trust COVID-19 policies relating to safety and vaccination. Our current policy requires all employees to be double vaccinated.

To be eligible to apply for this position, applicants must have existing Australian work rights. Any offer of employment will be subject to a satisfactory National Police Check and Pre-Employment Health Assessment . The assessment seeks information only relevant to performing the inherent requirements of the job, it remains strictly confidential and applicants will be informed of the result.

Applications will not be accepted from recruitment agencies.






