There are currently 7 jobs listed by Student Services

Counsellor - Aboriginal Identified Role

Counsellor Grade

Gadigal Country (Eora Campus)

EXPLORE YOUR CAREER PATH & BE EMPOWERED WITH TAFE NSW.

ABOUT THE ROLE

The Counsellor is responsible for the delivery of a range of appropriate counselling services to enrolled and prospective students, and educational consultancy and support to teaching and staff.

Crucially, you are someone who exhibits the TAFE NSW Values of Integrity, Collaboration, Excellence and Customer First.

This position offers a base salary range of $86,650 - $102,762 p.a. plus employer’s contribution to superannuation and annual leave loading.

Applicants for this position must be of Aboriginal descent by parentage, identify as being Aboriginal and be accepted in the community as such. An applicant’s race is a genuine occupational qualification and is authorised under Section 14(d) of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act 1977.

Aboriginal applicants will be required to provide Confirmation of Aboriginality documentation or Statutory Declaration with their application.

YOUR OPPORTUNITY

TAFE NSW is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of the NSW economy and workforce, offering world-class training and education that delivers the skills needed for the jobs of today and tomorrow. Grow your career in a dynamic and collaborative environment, where you can innovate, create value, and proudly play a meaningful role in delivering quality training to the people of NSW.

YOUR BENEFITS

You will enjoy a 17.5-hour working week, and access to multiple benefits such as flexible work arrangements, free health checks, fitness passport, employee wellbeing and assistance programs and be part of an organisation committed to our Reconciliation Action Plan.

OUR COMMITMENT TO INCLUSION & DIVERSITY

There are over 38,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students enrolled at TAFE NSW with access to a variety of programs.

We are committed to creating a safe and inclusive workplace where dignity, trust, respect, and diversity are valued and can share your skills, your stories, and passions and represent your communities and culture.

We are here for you at every step in your recruitment journey.

If you need an adjustment in the recruitment process, please contact the ODP Recruitment Team via email at odprecruitment@tafensw.edu.au or contact Emily Diaz at 0457 661 18.

OUR COMMITMENT TO YOUR HEALTH, SAFETY AND WELL-BEING

TAFE NSW is committed to continuing to provide a safe workplace and has put systems and support in place for all our employees to work and deliver safely and flexibly through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS

Recognised degree with appropriate major in psychology as required by the Australian Psychological Society Or eligibility for registration under The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA). Two years relevant recent counselling experience in personal counselling and vocational or educational counselling Or post-graduate qualifications in relevant counselling areas. Willingness and ability to travel as per business requirements. Ability to address and meet focus capabilities as stated in the Position Description.

For further information regarding the role, please review the Position Description.

HOW TO APPLY

Please click the 'apply' button to be redirected to the 'I Work for NSW' job board.

To support your application please provide:

Your current resume

Cover letter addressing the essential requirements (1-2) and your responses to the 2 targeted questions below (500-word limit each)

Confirmation of Aboriginality documentation or Statutory Declaration

Application Question 1: How do you maximise efficiency at the same time as maintaining high-quality counselling services delivery? Provide an example.

Application Question 2: How do you establish, build and maintain productive relationships with a range of internal & external stakeholders to ensure counselling services are utilised for the optimum benefit of students?

CLOSING DATE: Monday 10th September 2022 at 11.59pm

We look forward to receiving your application!

The recruitment process will include a range of comparative assessments and role-based skills tests. All interviews will be conducted via Microsoft Teams.

For helpful insights into preparing your application and TAFE NSW’s recruitment process, check out our TAFE NSW Application Guide and the interactive Capability Application Tool.

General Enquiries: please contact our ODP Recruitment Team via email odprecruitment@tafensw.edu.au

Technical issues: please contact I Work for NSW Support Team on 1800 562 679 (Mon-Fri) or support@jobs.nsw.gov.au

Please note:

This is a child-related position. A Working with Children Check is a prerequisite for anyone in child-related work. It involves a national criminal history check and review of findings of workplace misconduct.

For ongoing positions in the NSW Public Sector, you need to be an Australian Citizen or Permanent Resident.

For temporary positions, you will need a visa that gives you permission to work in Australia.

An eligibility list may be created for this position, and position(s) of the same classification that subsequently become vacant may be filled using this eligibility list.