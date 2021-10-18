There are currently 76 jobs listed by TAFE NSW

Customer Service Representative – Aboriginal Targeted Role

TAFE Worker Level 3

Location negotiable - regionally based locations are encouraged

BE DEADLY

EXPLORE YOUR CAREER PATH & BE EMPOWERED WITH TAFE NSW.

ABOUT THE ROLE

The Customer Service Representative is responsible for delivering enquiry management and transactional support to enable the delivery of the Student Services Branch service catalogue for all cohorts across the customer journey.

Through customer-focused service delivery, the Customer Service Representative will support a multi-channel approach that maximises the enrolment retention and completion of TAFE NSW students and supports the provision of associated services to other TAFE NSW customers.



Crucially, you are someone who shares the TAFE NSW Values of Integrity, Collaboration, Excellence and Customer First.

This position offers a base salary range of $62,094 - $68,854 p.a. plus employer’s contribution to superannuation and annual leave loading.

This position is targeted for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people under Government Sector Employment Rule 26. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

Non-Aboriginal people are also encouraged to apply.

Aboriginal applicants will be required to provide Confirmation of Aboriginality documentation with their application.

For further information regarding the role, please review the Position Description and Information Package

YOUR OPPORTUNITY

With TAFE NSW, you will have the opportunity to grow your professional career in a dynamic, collaborative and inclusive environment, where you can innovate, create value and proudly play a meaningful role in Australia’s largest skills and training provider!

YOUR BENEFITS

We work flexibly at TAFE so you can balance working from home and on campus; enjoy a 35 hour work week; access to our confidential employee assistance program; take advantage of our Fitness Passport and be part of an organisation committed to our reconciliation action plan.

ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS

Certificate III in relevant discipline or equivalent skills, knowledge and experience. Demonstrated capability to provide customer focussed responses and information in a high-volume environment, across enquiry channels including phone, chat, email and web based, delivering high standard of customer experience. Demonstrated ability to listen, interpret and convey information in a clear, accurate and appropriate manner responsive to individual customer needs. Demonstrated administration skills to support contact centre activities and transactions processes including use of office technology, information and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Willingness and ability to travel to nearby learning locations if required, as per conditions contained within the employee’s Enterprise Agreement. Ability to address and meet focus capabilities as stated in the Position Description.

OUR COMMITMENT TO INCLUSION & DIVERSITY

There are over 38,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students enrolled at TAFE NSW with access to a variety of programs.

Through our Aboriginal Employment Strategy, TAFE NSW is also committed to doubling and diversifying Aboriginal employment through the entire organisation.

At TAFE NSW we are committed to creating a workplace where dignity, trust, respect and the promotion of diversity and inclusion is valued, you have a sense of belonging and the opportunity to share your skills, your stories, passions and to represent your communities and culture.

We are here for you at every step in your recruitment journey.

We are committed to supporting you, your application and making any reasonable adjustments that you may need in the application and interview process and on the job.

If you need an adjustment in the recruitment process, please contact the ODP Recruitment Team via email at odprecruitment@tafensw.edu.au or call or text Sharon Jenkins on 0435 078 243 or Ian Elliott on 0408 378 431.

OUR COMMITMENT TO YOUR HEALTH, SAFETY AND WELL-BEING

We’ve put systems and support in place for all our employees to work and deliver safely and flexibly through the COVID-19 affected period.

Please be advised that all interviews will be conducted via Microsoft Teams.

HOW TO APPLY

Click on the ‘apply online’ button to be redirected to the internal TAFE NSW job portal.

To support your application, please provide:

Your current resume

Cover letter addressing the essential requirements 1 to 4 and your responses to the two application questions below (300-word limit each)

Confirmation of Aboriginality documentation (for Aboriginal applicants) or a Statutory Declaration

Application Question 1: Tell us how you have ensured high levels of customer service in challenging circumstances such as in a high-volume environment.

Application Question 2: Tell us how you embed required system processes and KPIs into your work day to ensure the quality of information or the efficient resolution of issues are at the highest level?

Closing Date: Monday 18 October 2021 at 11.59pm

We look forward to receiving your application!

The recruitment process will include a range of comparative assessments.

General Enquiries: please contact the ODP Recruitment Team, referencing the advertised position and requisition number, via email odprecruitment@tafensw.edu.au

Aboriginal Employment Enquiries: please contact the Aboriginal Employment Advisor Team via email aea@tafensw.edu.au

Technical Issues: please contact I Work for NSW Support Team on 1800 562 679 (Mon-Fri) or support@jobs.nsw.gov.au

Please note:

This is a child-related position. A Working with Children Check is a prerequisite for anyone in child-related work. It involves a national criminal history check and review of findings of workplace misconduct.

For permanent positions in the NSW Public Sector, you need to be an Australian Citizen or Permanent Resident. For most Temporary jobs, you need a visa that gives you permission to work in Australia.

An eligibility list may be created for this position, and position(s) of the same classification that subsequently becomes vacant may be filled using this eligibility list.