There are currently 15 jobs listed by Office of Sport

Are you looking to kick start your career? Join our friendly and vibrant team!

We are seeking a Development Officer, Aboriginal to join our team on a Temporary Full-Time basis up to August 2023. The role will be based in our Wollongong Regional Office.

We offer a competitive salary to the right candidate with salary range starting from $75,992 up to $83,211 per annum plus 10% superannuation.

This is an identified role focusing on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The role aligns with the Office of Sport’s Reconciliation Action Plan and commitment to improving access to employment and career opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Working with us

The Office of Sport is the lead NSW Government agency for sport and active recreation.

With a vision of sport and active recreation creating healthier people, connecting communities and making a stronger NSW, we provide the people of NSW with the leadership, policies, programs, funding and infrastructure necessary to maximise the social, health and economic benefits realised through this valued sector.

Our work is spread across NSW, with ten Sport and Recreation Centres, four Olympic Sport Venues and offices throughout the state.

Our Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

The Office of Sport is committed to building a workplace that values and supports diversity and inclusion. We actively promote the employment of women, people with a disability, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, LGBTI and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

The Office encourages applications from people with disability and will provide reasonable adjustments in our recruitment process and in the workplace. If you need an adjustment in the recruitment process, please call or email the contact person listed, and also advise us of your preferred method of communication.

The Office of Sport is committed to keeping children safe. It is the responsibility of all staff, regardless of role, to act to keep children safe from harm

About the role

The Development Officer, Aboriginal is responsible for working in partnership with the sport and recreation sector and community organisations. The role’s primary purpose is to increase participation opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in sport and recreation. The role also focuses on the development and facilitation of general community programs and services.

This is a child-related position, and you will be required to obtain a Working with Children Check (WWCC) clearance as a condition of employment and comply with Child Safeguarding policies and procedures.

About you

Your will have the ability to consult and collaborate with target groups, community leaders, government and non-government organisations and industry groups. As part of this diverse role, you will also facilitate the equitable delivery of customer focused sport and recreation programs and services and government initiatives. You will require a good understanding of the sport and recreation industry and its emerging trends as well as knowledge of the issues and challenges faced by communities in the region. You foster a positive customer experience, are technology savvy, self motivated and enjoy a challenge.

The Office of Sport is a great place to work, we offer:

A family friendly and flexible working environment

A competitive salary

Generous leave entitlements including recreation, sick/carer’s, family and community services, and flex leave

Access to salary packaging, fitness passport, and the Employee Assistance Program.

Access to training and development opportunities.

How to apply

To apply for this role, you need click ‘Apply Online’ to submit your application, Job Reference No. 000099RG.

When applying you need to:

Provide your responses to the two pre-screening questions (maximum of 2 pages).

Attach a cover letter to your online application (maximum 1 page)

Provide a resume that details your current and previous experiences (maximum of 4 pages)

Further information about “Applying for a role in the NSW Public Service” is available on I work for NSW.

Pre-screening questions

The role will be required to manage multiple projects, programs and initiatives at any given time, can you outline the tools and strategies you would use to manage competing priorities and tight deadlines to ensure effective and efficient delivery of services? What do you understand are the emerging trends in sport and active recreation delivery at community level and outline how sporting clubs and associations may need to change to address one trend you have identified?

Notes

For further information about the role please contact Catherine Campbell on 0418 665 198 or view the role description.

The successful applicant will be subject to a National Criminal Records Check.

This is a child-related position. You will be required to obtain a Working with Children Check (WWCC) clearance as a condition of employment. For more information, visit the Office of the Children’s Guardian website.

No offer of employment will be made until all relevant clearances are finalised.

Successful candidates for this role will be required to provide evidence of double vaccination status.

Applications Close: Sunday, 20 November 2022 at 11:59pm (AEST)

Thank you for your interest in this role. We look forward to receiving your application.