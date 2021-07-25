There are currently 43 jobs listed by TAFE NSW

Early Childhood Educator (Cert III) - Aboriginal Targeted Role

(Internally known as Advanced Childcare Worker)

Multiple positions available across various locations

BE DEADLY

EXPLORE YOUR CAREER PATH & BE EMPOWERED WITH TAFE NSW.

ABOUT THE ROLE

The Advanced Childcare Worker contributes to the provision of a quality education and care program, as part of the childhood educator team, which meets the needs of the children attending the Children's Centre and the requirements of the Early Learning Framework. The role implements developmentally appropriate programs for individuals and groups of children, maintains a safe and healthy environment and contributes to the overall procedures of the campus based Children's Centre.

This is a fantastic opportunity for a self-driven and dedicated professional who is passionate about delivering meaningful educational programs through creating a warm, safe, and stimulating interactive learning environment to foster children's development.

Please note: our Centres operate from 8am - 6pm, Monday to Friday.

These positions will work across all age groups within the Centre and days of work will be negotiated based on business needs.

Crucially, you are someone who exhibits the TAFE NSW Values of Integrity, Collaboration, Excellence and Customer First.

This position is targeted for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people under Government Sector Employment Rule 26. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply. Non-Aboriginal people are also encouraged to apply.

Aboriginal applicants will be required to provide Confirmation of Aboriginality documentation with their application.

This position offers a weekly wage ranging from $914.96 - $963.60 per week plus employer's contribution to superannuation and annual leave loading.

For further information regarding the role, please review the Position Description and Information Package.

There are part-time and full-time opportunities available across multiple locations, these include: Wagga Wagga, Narrandera, Shellharbour, Wollongong, Bankstown, St George and Sutherland.

YOUR OPPORTUNITY

With TAFE NSW, you will have the opportunity to grow your professional career in a dynamic, collaborative and inclusive environment, where you can innovate, create value and proudly play a meaningful role in Australia's largest skills and training provider!

YOUR BENEFITS

We work flexibly at TAFE so you can balance working from home and on campus; enjoy access to our confidential employee assistance program; take advantage of our Fitness Passport and be part of an organisation committed to our reconciliation action plan.

ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS

Certificate III qualification recognised by Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority (ACECQA) and demonstrated experience in early childhood services. Demonstrated understanding and commitment to applying the National Quality Framework including the National Quality Standards, the National Early Years Learning Framework and Child Protection - Mandatory Reporting Framework. A Working with Children Check, National Police Clearance and first aid qualification that is recognised by ACECQA which includes applying first aid, CPR, emergency asthma management, anaphylaxis and diabetes. Demonstrated ability to guide and support other team members as required, work within a team environment with initiative, flexibility, and contribute to the overall procedures of the Centre. Demonstrated experience delivering an inclusive educational program for groups and individual children and maintaining children's Centres daily routines and activities. Ability to address and meet focus capabilities as stated in the Position Description.

OUR COMMITMENT TO INCLUSION & DIVERSITY

There are over 38,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students enrolled at TAFE NSW with access to a variety of programs.

Through our Aboriginal Employment Strategy, TAFE NSW is also committed to doubling and diversifying Aboriginal employment through the entire organisation.

At TAFE NSW we are committed to creating a workplace where dignity, trust, respect and the promotion of diversity and inclusion is valued, you have a sense of belonging and the opportunity to share your skills, your stories, passions and to represent your communities and culture.

We are here for you at every step in your recruitment journey.

We are committed to supporting you, your application and making any reasonable adjustment that you may need in the application and interview process and on the job.

If you need an adjustment in the recruitment process, please contact the ODP Recruitment Team via email at odprecruitment@tafensw.edu.au or contact Sarah Driver at 0435 078 199.

OUR COMMITMENT TO YOUR HEALTH, SAFETY AND WELL-BEING

We've put systems and support in place for all our employees to work and deliver safely and flexibly through the COVID-19 affected period.

Please be advised that all interviews will be conducted via Microsoft Teams.

HOW TO APPLY

Please click the 'apply' button where you will be redirected to the I Work for NSW website.

To support your application please provide:

Your current resume

A copy of your Certificate III qualification that is recognised by ACECQA

A copy of your first aid qualification that is recognised by ACECQA which includes applying first aid, CPR, emergency asthma management, anaphylaxis and diabetes

Cover letter addressing the essential requirements and your responses to the two application questions below (500 word limit each)

Confirmation of Aboriginality documentation (for Aboriginal applicants)

Application Question 1:

Outline your approach for ensuring you deliver an inclusive educational program for groups and individual children aged from birth to school entry considering the developmental needs, interests and abilities of all the children attending the service. Please provide an example to support your answer.

Application Question 2:

Describe a time where you resolved an unexpected child related issue while managing competing service demands. What did you do and what was the result?

Closing Date: Sunday, 25 July at 11.59pm

We look forward to receiving your application!

The recruitment process will include a range of comparative assessments.

General Enquiries: please contact the ODP Recruitment Team, referencing the advertised position and requisition number, via email odprecruitment@tafensw.edu.au

Aboriginal Employment Enquiries: please contact the Aboriginal Employment Advisor Team via email aea@tafensw.edu.au

Technical Issues: please contact I Work for NSW Support Team on 1800 562 679 (Mon-Fri) or support@jobs.nsw.gov.au

Please note:

This is a child-related position. A Working with Children Check is a prerequisite for anyone in child-related work. It involves a national criminal history check and review of findings of workplace misconduct.

For permanent positions in the NSW Public Sector, you need to be an Australian Citizen or Permanent Resident. For most Temporary jobs, you need a visa that gives you permission to work in Australia.

Please note that an eligibility list may be created for this position, and position(s) of the same classification that subsequently become vacant may be filled using this eligibility list.