Executive Assistant Aboriginal Identified

Full-time ongoing appointment.

Location: Parramatta

Looking for someone with strong customer service skills!

Career development available

Supportive team environment

Close to local cafes and the train station

About the role

Provide confidential administrative, secretarial and project support to the Director and other senior staff in the Branch.

Exercise discretion, maturity, diplomacy and sound judgement in deciding which matters require the Director’s attention and which matters can be handled by others as well as responding to inquiries from senior and other staff in the Department, the Minister’s Office and stakeholders.

About the Department of Education

The Department of Education is the largest provider of public education in Australia with responsibility for delivering high-quality public education to two-thirds of the NSW student population.

For more information about the Department of Education, please visit NSW Department of Education

How to apply

We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace. We encourage applications from all candidates including people with a disability, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and people from all diversity groups, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, cultural background or sexual orientation.

To apply for this role, please submit an application by clicking “Apply Online” below. To apply, you will need to attach a cover letter (max. 2 pages) and your resume (max. 5 pages) in either Word or PDF format. Please address any pre-screening questions and any essential requirements. We are looking for you to demonstrate your competence in the focus capabilities as outlined in the role description in your answer, so please develop your response with this in mind.

Note: the selection process will include a range of assessment techniques to assist in determining your suitability for the role.

Notes: Aboriginality is a genuine occupational qualification and is authorised by Section 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act, 1977.

This is an Aboriginal identified role. When applying for an Aboriginal identified position, applicants must provide confirmation of Aboriginality and a certified statutory declaration upon interview as defined in the Confirmation of Aboriginality Guidelines.

https://education.nsw.gov.au/about-us/careers-at-education/why-work-at-education/diversity-and-inclusion/aboriginal-peoples

If you are called to interview you will need to provide the following documents and your employment may be subject to the Department’s Nationally Coordinated Criminal History Check to determine your suitability for employment.

Proof of Identity information

Informed Consent Form

Declaration for non-child work

KEY KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE

Knowledge of and commitment to implementing the Department’s Aboriginal Education Policy and upholding the Department’s Partnership Agreement with the NSW AECG and to ensure quality outcomes for Aboriginal people.

ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS

Aboriginality is an essential requirement for this role. The role has been identified as an Aboriginal role in accordance with the provisions of Section 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977.

For more information, please call Glen Gallagher on 0457 524 957

Note: A recruitment pool may be created through this recruitment process. A recruitment pool is a group of applicants who have been assessed and identified as suitable for this role, and who may be considered for a range of similar roles, including temporary, term or ongoing roles, over the next 18 months.

Closing date: 7 November 2021