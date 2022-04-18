There are currently 10 jobs listed by Australian Museum Trust

First Nations: Cultural Collections Officer & Archaeology Collections Officer (2 roles)

Salary Classification: Clerk Grade 3/4 ($74,117 - $81,158) with a total remuneration package up to $90,369 per annum

Employment Status: Ongoing, Full time

About the Australian Museum

The Australian Museum (AM) is located on the traditional homelands of the Gadigal people. The AM acknowledges and pays homage to the Gadigal people as the Traditional Owners and custodians of the land, sky and waterways, paying respect to Elders past and present.

The Australian Museum (AM) operates within the NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet, is the first museum in Australia and was founded in 1827. The AM provides access, engagement and scientific research to increase our understanding of natural history and culture, particularly of the Australasian region. The AM holds more than 21 million objects of biological, geological and cultural collections and develops programs, exhibitions and school and community education initiatives onsite, online and offsite.

The AM mission is: To ignite wonder, inspire debate and drive change.

The AM vision is: To be a leading voice for the richness of life, the Earth and culture in Australia and the Pacific. We commit to transform the conversation around climate change, the environment and wildlife conservation; be a strong advocate for First Nations’ culture; and continue to develop world-leading science, collections, exhibitions and education programs.

For more information, visit the website.

The AM supports a diverse workforce and promotes applications from First Nation and Torres Strait Islander peoples. People with disabilities who meet the selection criteria are encouraged to apply; and where required, Australian Museum will implement reasonable adjustment consistent with industry standard.

About the Roles:

The Cultural Collections Officer, First Nations is responsible for the engagement, interpretation, research, tracking, logistics, storage and housing, and handling aspects of the Australian Museum’s First Nations Cultural Collections which are located across several AM sites. The role utilises collections management systems to contribute to the accessibility of the First Nations Collections. They will assist in the movement of objects to facilitate the reproduction of images of collection items for internal or external purposes, and provide information/drafting assistance for attributions, copyright and commercial arrangements. This role also facilitates appropriate access for contractors and if applicable interns/volunteers (as appropriate and approved by the Manager, First Nations Collections & Engagement) to the First Nations Cultural Collections on a regular basis (may include early starts), visits from First Nations community members and approved external stakeholders seeking to access the First Nations Cultural Collections. Click here to view the Role Description.

The Archaeology Collections Officer, First Nations is responsible for the engagement, interpretation, research, tracking, logistics, storage and housing, and handling aspects of the Australian Museum’s First Nations Archaeology Collections which are located across several AM sites. The role utilises collections management systems to contribute to the accessibility of the First Nations Collections. They will assist in the movement of objects to facilitate the reproduction of images of collection items for internal or external purposes, and provide information/drafting assistance for attributions, copyright and commercial arrangements. This role also facilitates appropriate access for contractors and if applicable interns/volunteers (as appropriate and approved by the Manager, First Nations Collections & Engagement) to the First Nations Archaeology Collections on a regular basis (may include early starts), visits from First Nations community members and approved external stakeholders seeking to access the First Nations Archaeology Collections. Click here to view the Role Description.

Essential Requirements

As part of your online application, you must include the following information:

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent. Aboriginality/Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational qualification and is authorised under section 14(d) of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW).

Appropriate approved tertiary qualifications in a relevant subject area, or relevant equivalent professional practice and research experience.

An understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts and cultural practices, including Aboriginal cultural heritage management and cultural protocols.

Proven ability to develop and care for cultural collections of high quality, including the ability to recognise the quality of objects, their conditions, provenance, and authenticity.

Holds a current full NSW Driver’s Licence. The role holder must be prepared to travel between the AM’s various sites which holds its collections, and to external stakeholders as needed to support the work of the First Nations Collections team.

Knowledge & Experience

Demonstrated experience in contemporary collection management practices, including the use of databases such as KE EMu.

Experience in the professional handling, packing, transport and storage of cultural objects.

Understanding of culturally appropriate collection practices, cultural awareness, and terminology in order to perform in processes that are culturally aware and appropriate. Capacity to embed ICIP into work practice.

Proven record in community consultation, especially with First Nations, Pasifika, and/or CALD (cultures and languages other than English) communities.

Adequate knowledge and experience in order to deliver the key Accountabilities and perform to the Focus Capabilities outlined in this Role Description.

The successful applicant will be subject to a national criminal records check.

More information about applying for a role in the public sector can be found on the I work for NSW page.

Applicants must submit:

A one to two page covering letter which addresses the role description’s essential requirements as well as your relevant knowledge and experience; and Resume.

As part of the online application process, you will be prompted to answer two targeted questions:

Please outline the things you would need to consider in ensuring how you work safely in First Nations collections. Your answer should also outline why are these are important. (300 words maximum) In your opinion, why is it important to seek input from others who may have different perspectives and needs? Give 1-2 examples of how you do this in the workplace when working with First Nations objects and information (300 words maximum) Which role do you wish to apply for?

Archaeology Collections Officer, First Nations

Cultural Collections Officer, First Nations

Both roles

In the online application, applicants will also be required to nominate which position they wish to be considered for as part of the pre-screening questions.

Enquiries: Dr Mariko Smith, First Nations Collections & Engagement Manager by email Mariko.Smith@Australian.Museum or phone (02) 9320 6006.

It is a condition of employment at the Australian Museum that all employees, or prospective employees, be double vaccinated for COVID 19 or hold a valid medical exemption.

The Australian Museum welcomes applications from First Nation and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds and people with disability. Please indicate if you have any accessibility requirements in your application or speak with the contact person should you be called for an interview. We provide reasonable adjustment for people with a disability during the recruitment process and on employment.