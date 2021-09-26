There are currently 52 jobs listed by TAFE NSW





Head of Skills Team - TAFE Digital - Aboriginal Targeted Role

TAFE Manager Level 4

1 position available

Location negotiable - regionally based work locations are encouraged

BE DEADLY

EXPLORE YOUR CAREER PATH & BE EMPOWERED WITH TAFE NSW.

ABOUT THE ROLE

The Head of Skills Team - TAFE Digital is responsible for leading a group of teaching teams to deliver high quality digital education and training and an outstanding online student experience enabling the Skills Team to achieve its key performance indicators and objectives, in alignment with TAFE Digital Strategy and the TAFE NSW Service Delivery Plan.



Crucially, you are someone who exhibits the TAFE NSW Values of Integrity, Collaboration, Excellence and Customer First.



This position is targeted for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people under Government Sector Employment Rule 26. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.



Non-Aboriginal people are also encouraged to apply.



Aboriginal applicants will be required to provide Confirmation of Aboriginality documentation with their application.



This position offers a base salary of $178,566 p.a. plus employer’s contribution to superannuation and annual leave loading.

For further information regarding the role, please review the Position Description and Information Package



YOUR OPPORTUNITY

With TAFE NSW, you will have the opportunity to grow your professional career in a dynamic, collaborative and inclusive environment, where you can innovate, create value and proudly play a meaningful role in Australia’s largest skills and training provider!



YOUR BENEFITS

We work flexibly at TAFE so you can balance working from home and on campus; enjoy a 38 hour work week; access to our confidential employee assistance program; take advantage of our Fitness Passport and be part of an organisation committed to our reconciliation action plan.



ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS

Degree qualification in related field or equivalent significant experience in online vocational education and training. Demonstrated high level educational leadership capabilities in VET teaching, online learning and assessment practice. Demonstrated high-level negotiation and influencing skills across a broad range of client groups with diverse interests. Ability to address and meet focus capabilities as stated in the Position Description.



HIGHLY REGARDED

Experience in leading and managing online delivery



OUR COMMITMENT TO INCLUSION & DIVERSITY

There are over 38,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students enrolled at TAFE NSW with access to a variety of programs.

Through our Aboriginal Employment Strategy, TAFE NSW is also committed to doubling and diversifying Aboriginal employment through the entire organisation.

At TAFE NSW we are committed to creating a workplace where dignity, trust, respect and the promotion of diversity and inclusion is valued, you have a sense of belonging and the opportunity to share your skills, your stories, passions and to represent your communities and culture.

We are here for you at every step in your recruitment journey.

We are committed to supporting you, your application and making any reasonable adjustments that you may need in the application and interview process and on the job.

If you need an adjustment in the recruitment process, please contact the ODP Recruitment Team via email at odprecruitment@tafensw.edu.au or contact Lalita Padarath at 0428 093 275.



OUR COMMITMENT TO YOUR HEALTH, SAFETY AND WELL-BEING

We’ve put systems and support in place for all our employees to work and deliver safely and flexibly through the COVID-19 affected period.

Please be advised that all interviews will be conducted via Microsoft Teams.



HOW TO APPLY

Click on the ‘apply online’ button to be redirected to the internal TAFE NSW job portal

To support your application please provide:

Your current resume

Cover letter addressing the essential requirements 1- 3 (maximum 1-2 pages)

Your responses to the two targeted questions below (500-word limit each)

Confirmation of Aboriginality documentation (for Aboriginal applicants)

Application Question 1:

Describe when you have led a team through a period of transformation. What strategies did you use to keep team members engaged during this period and continue to deliver results?

Application Question 2:

How do you as an executive, plan for and pre-empt conflict which may arise? Can you provide an example of a situation in which you were responsible for mitigating further conflict in a difficult matter?



Closing Date: Sunday 26 September at 11.59pm

We look forward to receiving your application!

The recruitment process will include a range of comparative assessments including role-based assessments and psychometric testing.

General Enquiries: please contact the ODP Recruitment Team, referencing the advertised position and requisition number, via email odprecruitment@tafensw.edu.au

Aboriginal Employment Enquiries: please contact the Aboriginal Employment Advisor Team via email aea@tafensw.edu.au

Technical Issues: please contact I Work for NSW Support Team on 1800 562 679 (Mon-Fri) or support@jobs.nsw.gov.au

Please note:

This is a child-related position. A Working with Children Check is a prerequisite for anyone in child-related work. It involves a national criminal history check and review of findings of workplace misconduct.

For permanent positions in the NSW Public Sector, you need to be an Australian Citizen or Permanent Resident. For most Temporary jobs, you need a visa that gives you permission to work in Australia.

An eligibility list may be created for this position, and position(s) of the same classification that subsequently become vacant may be filled using this eligibility list.