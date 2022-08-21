There are currently 90 jobs listed by Department of Education

Full Time, Ongoing Opportunity

Based in Parramatta CBD with hybrid and flexible work option

This role is targeted to Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people

About the Department of Education

The Department of Education is the largest provider of public education in Australia with responsibility for delivering high-quality public education to two-thirds of the NSW student population.

For more information about the Department of Education, please visit NSW Department of Education .

About the Legal Services Directorate

Legal Services supports schools, regional and state offices to navigate the law to put students at the centre of decision-making. We are a trusted and credible partner, delivering excellent service and promoting community confidence in public education. Our legal advice and expertise builds organisational capabilities so that every student, every teacher, every leader and every school can improve, every year.

About the role

This role provides efficient and effective legal services and advice to people working in and for schools, in accordance with legislation, policy, guidelines and practice standards to support delivery of excellent service for the department and its students. You will work on discrimination and privacy matters, statutory interpretation, legal policy and legal risk.

This role also includes work for Aboriginal Affairs NSW and provides legal advice in relation to the Reparations Scheme and other redress-related matters. For more information please use this link to the National Redress Scheme.

For further information please view the role description.

Essential requirements of the role

Legal qualifications and a current NSW legal practising certificate.

Working with Children Check clearance for paid employment or willingness to apply for clearance.

Knowledge of and commitment to implementing the Department’s Aboriginal Education Policy and upholding the Department’s Partnership Agreement with the NSW AECG and to ensure quality outcomes for Aboriginal people.

About You

You will have experience as a solicitor with knowledge and experience in the relevant area/s of law impacting on the NSW Department of Education , with the ability to provide targeted, high-quality advice, minor assistance, and casework services

The successful applicants will be able to communicate effectively with clients and a diverse range of stakeholders.

Benefits

With nearly 100,000 people working all over NSW, the Department of Education isn’t like any other workplace. You can customise your career track and experience benefits such as:

the opportunity to make a real difference , doing important work in a varied, rewarding career in which you can make the most of your legal expertise across a variety of disciplines

flexible working conditions , with a 35-hour week and generous leave entitlements that give you unrivalled work–life balance

a dynamic workplace in an organisation committed to diversity and inclusion

opportunities for advancement beyond the initial job description, with scope to move sideways as well as up and receive the professional support you need to discover new talents and interests

a competitive salary.

How to apply

When applying you will need to:

Attach a resume (maximum 5 pages)

Attach a cover letter (maximum 2 pages) outlining how you meet the requirements and capabilities of this role.

Provide Confirmation of Aboriginality and a certified statutory declaration upon interview as defined in the Confirmation of Aboriginality Guidelines .

This position is targeted to the employment of an Aboriginal person and is authorised by the Department's EEO Management Plan in accordance with Part 9A of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977.

This is a child-related role. As a condition of employment, you will be required to provide a Working with Children Check (WWCC) Clearance number and complete a National Criminal Record Check. Visit the website for more information.

Closing date: Sunday, 21 August 2022 at 11:59pm.

For role enquiries please contact Donna Tunstall at donna.tunstall@det.nsw.edu.au

Inclusion and Diversity: We welcome applications from all ages and genders, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, culturally and linguistically diverse groups, the LGBTQIA+ community, veterans, refugees and people with disability. If we can make some adjustments to our recruitment/interview process to better enable you to shine, please contact the Diversity and Inclusion Team (dandi@det.nsw.edu.au) or visit NSW Department of Education Diversity and Inclusion.”

A talent pool may be created through this recruitment process. A talent pool is a group of applicants who have been assessed and identified as suitable for this role, and who may be considered for a range of similar roles, including temporary, term or ongoing roles, over the next 18 months.