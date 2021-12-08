There are currently 9 jobs listed by Sydney Opera House Trust

Job Status: Ongoing, Flexible Time Contract (average of 30 hours per week)

Salary: Base wage of $36.30 per hour, plus 10% superannuation contributions

Position No: SOH1789

Applications Close: Wednesday 8th December 11.59pm

Role Enquiries: recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com

Flexible-time employment is where employees are contracted for a guaranteed minimum number of ordinary hours across the contract term. By mutual agreement, additional hours above the contract minimum may be worked at ordinary rates up to full-time ordinary hours. If any such additional hours are worked then additional sick, recreation and extended leave will accrue on an hourly basis. A flexible time employee will be paid the standard hourly rate for the relevant classification, and all entitlements will be calculated on a pro-rata basis.



THE HOUSE

At the Sydney Opera House you will be surrounded by supportive and hardworking teams who are filled with passion and creativity. You will be inspired to create value in everything you do and will be provided with opportunities to grow and achieve while making a positive contribution to our community.

YOUR NEW ROLE

This role works as part of a team to deliver the highest technical services in the field of lighting. The role is customer focused and supports performers to achieve excellence in their field, drawing on high level of skills and experience as a technical operator and a formidable aptitude for, and comprehensive understanding of, lighting equipment and systems. This role leads small technical teams to deliver outstanding theatre and entertainment production services to clients. This role upholds relevant technical and WHS standards and contributes to the ongoing development of WHS awareness at the Opera House. It also contributes to the management, development, care and security of the technical equipment at the Opera House and assists in the development of skills and standards within the Theatre & Events portfolio that meet presenter and the SOH expectations.

Further detailed information about the role and its requirements can be obtained from the role description.

ARE YOU THE ONE?

We are looking for someone with:

Comprehensive skills and experience (minimum 3 years) in professional lighting services.

Ability to perform lighting operational roles including lighting console operation, follow spot operation and floor electrics plot and operation to the highest standard in a live performance environment. Good working knowledge of lighting equipment and venue infrastructure including:

Lighting network setup distribution

Moving lighting fixtures - setting, addressing and trouble shooting

Intelligent lighting fixtures including LED technology and strobes etc

Conventional lighting and lamp maintenance

System fault finding

Ability to operate ETC EOS family lighting consoles.

Ability to lead small teams to execute an effective and efficient outcome.

Ability to interpret and create relevant event documents and implement technical lighting production requirements.

Physical fitness, agility and ability to work at heights.

Ability and commitment to work on a rotating shift basis.

Demonstrated ability to work cooperatively within teams and across multiple disciplines to ensure completion of work.

Good communication skills and well-developed interpersonal skills.

Commitment to abide by Opera House policies, particularly WHS procedures , including manual handling techniques.

Demonstrated knowledge and application of computer related technology.

BENEFITS & CULTURE

Being Australia’s premier cultural institution, tourism destination & a celebrated community meeting place, we are commitment to fostering an inclusive and dynamic working environment for all our staff. With values of Safety, Creativity, Excellence, Collaboration & Accountability your professional life is provided with every opportunity to succeed and develop in your chosen profession. Working with the Sydney Opera House gives you access to a great range of benefits including:

5 weeks annual leave

Access to a range of internal and external professional development programs

Fitness Passport & complimentary wellbeing programs including pilates, yoga, circuit classes, physiotherapy sessions as well as other wellbeing initiatives

Working for an organisation with a 5 Star Green Star Performance Rating from the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA)

Working for an organisation who has committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

And many more!

Sydney Opera House welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, people with disability, refugee status and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process please send an email to recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com or call us on 02 9250 7743.

SOUND LIKE YOU? APPLY!

Applicants are asked to include the following documents with their applications

Up to date resume of no more than five pages

Address their suitability in a cover letter of no more than one page

In additional, applicants will be prompted to answer the following two targeted questions in the online application platform.

What show have you had to: a. Program - and which console did you use? What problems did you encounter and how did you deal with them? b. Operate - and which console did you use? Did you encounter any issues, and how did you deal with them? When was a time you had to lead a small group of technicians to deliver a successful event? What obstacles did you encounter and how did you overcome them?

Applicants MUST create a profile and submit their application electronically for this position at https://iworkfor.nsw.gov.au/. Only applicants who apply online and include the requested documentation will be considered for this position .

To be eligible to apply for this position, applicants must have existing Australian work rights.

Any offer of employment will be subject to a satisfactory National Police Check and Pre-Employment Health Assessment . The assessment seeks information only relevant to performing the inherent requirements of the job, it remains strictly confidential and applicants will be informed of the result.

Applications will not be accepted from recruitment agencies.