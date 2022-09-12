There are currently 16 jobs listed by NSW Education Standards Authority

About us

The NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) is an independent statutory authority responsible for the curriculum, assessment, teacher accreditation and regulatory standards in NSW schools, and accreditation of early childhood educators. NESA is responsible for developing policies and initiatives for evaluating and improving quality teaching and student learning across all schools and school sectors. NESA was formally established on 1 January 2017, in response to the need to adopt a more strategic and outward-looking focus, greater clarity of regulatory roles and responsibilities, and streamlined processes and systems.

At NESA we are presently focused on an exciting, transformational program of curriculum reform, and these roles are a great opportunity to join a large and welcoming policy team supporting the work of passionate educators.

Primary purpose of the role

The Policy Officer coordinates and undertakes policy development, providing analysis and advice, to support Agency and/or Government policy initiatives and commitments.

Key accountabilities

As a part of a Curriculum and Assessment Policy team you will be responsible for:

undertaking research, analysis and reviewing alternatives in relation to policy deliverables to contribute to the policy process and to inform decision making

providing a range of project management and support services, including preparation of discussion papers, briefs and submissions, to contribute to the development and delivery of policy initiatives

preparing and reviewing policy advice to ensure alignment with policy directions

communicating with key stakeholders and coordinating working groups, committee meetings, and stakeholder consultations to support engagement as well as policy development and implementation

undertaking research and collating information for reporting, monitoring and evaluation purposes to contribute to the achievement of policy outcomes.

To see the role description, click here

Essential requirements:

Aboriginality. Aboriginality is a genuine qualification and authorised in terms of Section 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977. Applicants must confirm their Aboriginality through written documentation (if shortlisted for interview) in addition to addressing the capabilities and pre-screening questions in their application.

Applying for the role:

Our organisation is highly committed to positive employment outcomes for Aboriginal people, and we look forward to hearing from any interested candidates

To apply for this role, you need to submit an application online via iworkfor.nsw.gov.au/

The application and selection process will include a range of assessment techniques to assist in determining your suitability for the role. For the initial application process, you should submit a cover letter (1 page), resume (up to 5 pages) and include a short statement in response to two pre-screening questions.

Pre-screening questions:

Answer the pre-screening questions below - we are looking for you to demonstrate your competency in this focus capability. Answer with concrete examples and in no more than 400 words per question. Briefly describe the context of the situation(s), the actions that you took, the outcome of your efforts and what you learned from the experience.

Provide an example of a time when you needed to adapt to a challenge to complete a task or project. What strategies did you use, and what was the result? (400 words maximum)

Provide an example of a time where you had to clearly explain complex concepts and arguments to individuals and groups. This may have been in written or spoken communication. How did you do it and what was the outcome? (400 words maximum)

Under new employment legislation all current and new Public Service non-executive employees are employed at a classification level and assigned to a role rather than appointed to a position. Employees may be re-assigned to other roles at the same classification over time, in line with organisation priorities and/or personal development plans.



For more information on how to apply for a role in the NSW Public Sector please click here



NESA will provide reasonable adjustments in our recruitment processes and in the workplace. If you will require this, please call or email the contact person listed below, and also let us know of your preferred means of communication.



At NESA we endeavour to make roles flexible. While this role is advertised as full time, we will consider requests to undertake the work on a flexible, part-time or job-share basis.



Diverse workforces are more innovative, productive and increase the delivery of high-quality services. NESA is committed to a workplace culture that is respectful and inclusive, valuing the diverse perspectives that our people bring from their homes and communities. We encourage applications from women and people with diverse cultural and personal backgrounds, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, veterans, refugees, people with disability, LGBTQI+ people and other diversity groups.



Location:

117 Clarence Street Sydney, NSW 2000 (with a hybrid work model, including 2 days work from the office, however this is negotiable based on individual circumstances)

W ork type:

Multiple roles, all full-time, temporary up to 31 December 2024

Total Remuneration:

Clerk Grade 7/8, Salary of $101,917 to $112,816 p.a, plus employer’s contribution to superannuation and annual leave loading

Contact for enquiries:

Michelle Carlon

Phone: 02 9367 8572

email: Michelle.Carlon@nesa.nsw.edu.au

Closing date:

12 September 2022 at 11:59 pm