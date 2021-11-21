There are currently 16 jobs listed by Environment Protection Authority

Aboriginal Identified opportunity

Principal Policy Officer, Aboriginal Initiatives role

Permanent full-time opportunity based at Parramatta or in a regional location by negotiation

Salary of $126,084 to $138,953 + superannuation, depending on experience

The NSW Environmental Protection Authority, Regulatory Policy, Initiatives & Advice division seeks to appoint a Principal Policy Officer to lead meaningful engagement with Aboriginal communities for the delivery of priority projects and influence of policy and programs that will improve the future protection of the environment and human health and drive NSW to a more sustainable future.

This is an Aboriginal Identified role where Aboriginal identity, cultural knowledge or connections are a genuine aspect of the role. Positions are specifically noted under the provisions of the NSW Anti-discrimination Act (1977).

About You

This role will see you lead a team to develop, implement, monitor and evaluate projects and provide advice and guidance to influence policies and programs. You will also provide strategic and innovative solutions to improve inclusion of Aboriginal perspectives and peoples for the EPA’s ability to regulate environmental matters and achieve environment protection more generally across NSW, with a specific focus on Aboriginal initiatives.

You will need to be a strategic thinker and have strong written and interpersonal skills, with the ability to translate complex issues, including technical, economic and strategic, into pragmatic policy advice for high level stakeholders. You will also have effective organisational and time management skills, often managing competing demands and activities to meet project outcomes and deadlines.

Essential Requirements

Extensive experience in planning, implementing and managing complex projects to achieve priority objectives

Demonstrated capability in influencing stakeholders to take action and deliver agreed outcomes

Applicants must be of Aboriginal descent through parentage, identification as being Aboriginal and accepted in the community as such. Aboriginality is a genuine occupational qualification and is authorised under Section 14(d) of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1997.

For more information read the full Role Description: Principal Policy Officer

This role is based in the Parramatta office but we are open to anyone working in NSW regional offices. Remote work is currently encouraged; however, the successful candidate must be able to do some travel across NSW to work on programs as well as travel to Sydney.

About Us

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is the state's primary environmental regulator. Our vision is for New South Wales to have a healthy environment, healthy community and healthy business. We believe healthy ecosystems are the foundation for healthy communities, a healthy economy and for enhancing liveability.

In our inclusive and accessible workplace, differences are embraced, contributions are valued, and everyone has a sense of connection and belonging. The EPA supports various employee affinity groups, practice flexible working, offer job share and workplace adjustments – we invite you to discuss what flexibility you value. We are committed to the Premier’s Priorities and welcome applications from all.

The EPA is an independent statutory authority which sits within the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.

For more information on the work we do at NSW EPA, go to www.epa.nsw.gov.au/your-environment

To Apply

If excited by the information above, we look forward to receiving your application, including a copy of your resume and cover letter expressing your interest and suitability for the role.

Applications close: Sunday 21st November 2021 at 11:55PM.

Should you require further information about the role please contact Kylie Jacky via Kylie.Jacky@epa.nsw.gov.au or on 0448832976.

On 11th November an information session about this role will be held. To register your interest please contact Margot Frazer at margot.frazer@epa.nsw.gov.au or 02 9995 6990.

A recruitment pool may be created for ongoing and temporary opportunities of the same role or role type that may become available over the next 18 months.

DPIE expects all applicants who can be safely vaccinated for COVID-19, to be so.

If you are deemed as a recommended candidate following your interview, we will be inviting you to complete various background checks as part of our recruitment process before a final decision is made on the outcome of your application.

Our background checks may include, but are not limited to Reference Checks, National Police Checks, Working with Children and Medical Checks. The background checks will vary depending on the requirements of the role you have applied for and the work and environments you will be working across.

