Producer, Contemporary Music

Job Status: Full time, Ongoing
Salary: Remuneration package of $85,674, plus 10% superannuation contributions
Position No: SOH1772
Applications Close: Wednesday 10 November 2021 11.59pm
Role Enquiries: recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com
Technical Enquiries: Jobs NSW Helpdesk on 1800 562 679
THE HOUSE
At the Sydney Opera House you will be surrounded by supportive and hardworking teams who are filled with passion and creativity. You will be inspired to create value in everything you do and will be provided with opportunities to grow and achieve while making a positive contribution to our community.
For more information about the Sydney Opera House please refer to our website.
YOUR NEW ROLE
This position is responsible for the effective management and presentation of projects that are part of the SOH Contemporary Music program. The position collaborates with the Head of Contemporary Music to create a stimulating and diverse program of work within the contemporary music space, through the development of potential projects; the maintenance of existing programs; and by developing innovative industry and artistic partnerships.
The Producer, working to the direction of the Head of Program, will project manage projects through to a successful completion including generating budgets, modelling revenue options, negotiating deals and contracts and project managing the array of internal and external stakeholders involved.
Further detailed information about the role and its requirements can be obtained from the role description.
ARE YOU THE ONE?
We are looking for someone with:
BENEFITS & CULTURE
We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process please send an email to recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com or call us on 02 9250 7743.
SOUND LIKE YOU? APPLY!
Applicants are asked to include the following documents with their applications
In additional, applicants will be prompted to answer the following two targeted questions in the online application platform.
Applicants MUST create a profile and submit their application electronically for this position at https://iworkfor.nsw.gov.au/. Only applicants who apply online and include the requested documentation will be considered for this position.
To be eligible to apply for this position, applicants must have existing Australian work rights.
Any offer of employment will be subject to a satisfactory National Police Check and Pre-Employment Health Assessment and compliance with applicable NSW Public Health Orders and Sydney Opera House Trust policies relating to safety and vaccination. The assessment seeks information only relevant to performing the inherent requirements of the job, it remains strictly confidential and applicants will be informed of the result.
Applications will not be accepted from recruitment agencies.