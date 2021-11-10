Producer, Contemporary Music

There are currently 3 jobs listed by Sydney Opera House Trust

Job Status: Full time, Ongoing

Salary: Remuneration package of $85,674, plus 10% superannuation contributions

Position No: SOH1772

Applications Close: Wednesday 10 November 2021 11.59pm

Role Enquiries: recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com

Technical Enquiries: Jobs NSW Helpdesk on 1800 562 679

THE HOUSE

At the Sydney Opera House you will be surrounded by supportive and hardworking teams who are filled with passion and creativity. You will be inspired to create value in everything you do and will be provided with opportunities to grow and achieve while making a positive contribution to our community.

For more information about the Sydney Opera House please refer to our website.

YOUR NEW ROLE

This position is responsible for the effective management and presentation of projects that are part of the SOH Contemporary Music program. The position collaborates with the Head of Contemporary Music to create a stimulating and diverse program of work within the contemporary music space, through the development of potential projects; the maintenance of existing programs; and by developing innovative industry and artistic partnerships.

The Producer, working to the direction of the Head of Program, will project manage projects through to a successful completion including generating budgets, modelling revenue options, negotiating deals and contracts and project managing the array of internal and external stakeholders involved.

Further detailed information about the role and its requirements can be obtained from the role description.

ARE YOU THE ONE?

We are looking for someone with:

Working in close collaboration, develop ideas and projects to support the artistic and business planning objectives of the Contemporary Music program, collaborating with the Head of Program to ensure that the overall program achieves its budget and artistic objectives

For each project, lead a diverse team of SOH staff and external contacts in the planning and operational delivery of all aspects of the project to ensure each project achieves the highest levels of artistic and financial success. Develop budgets for projects, including detailed costing of expenditure, soliciting estimates from others and modelling multiple revenue options and then see the control and management of the project budget through to project completion. Develop project business cases to substantiate project parameters and gain approval to proceed.

Provide expert input into the development of marketing and publicity campaign plans and ensure the implementation is coordinated with all stakeholders and adapts nimbly to ticket sales

Negotiate deals and contracts with artists, agents, publishers and project partners, ensuring all salient matters are agreed and accurately recorded. Ensure that any and all contractual obligations, such as logistics and production riders are clearly defined with artists and communicated to operational staff.

Be responsible for optimising revenue, proactively working with Marketing on ticket price adjustments and other strategies that enhance the financial outcomes for each project

Identify, and facilitate the application for, potential and relevant arts/cultural funding sources

Develop and implement innovative operational delivery methods that achieve the most effective outcome

BENEFITS & CULTURE

Being Australia’s premier cultural institution, tourism destination & a celebrated community meeting place, we are commitment to fostering an inclusive and dynamic working environment for all our staff. With values of Safety, Creativity, Excellence, Collaboration & Accountability your professional life is provided with every opportunity to succeed and develop in your chosen profession. Working with the Sydney Opera House gives you access to a great range of benefits including:

Flexible working arrangements

5 weeks annual leave

Access to a range of internal and external professional development programs

Fitness Passport & complimentary wellbeing programs including pilates, yoga, circuit classes, physiotherapy sessions as well as other wellbeing initiatives

Working for an organisation with a 5 Star Green Star Performance Rating from the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA)

Working for an organisation who has committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

And many more!

Sydney Opera House welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, people with disability, refugee status and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process please send an email to recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com or call us on 02 9250 7743.

SOUND LIKE YOU? APPLY!

Applicants are asked to include the following documents with their applications

Up to date resume of no more than five pages

Address their suitability in a cover letter of no more than one page

In additional, applicants will be prompted to answer the following two targeted questions in the online application platform.

This role is responsible for the effective management of diverse contemporary music presentations including the negotiation of high level contracts with artists, agents, managers and project partners. Please outline your prior experience in negotiating and delivering contemporary music activity consistently over a period of 3-5 years. This role is responsible for leading internal and external project teams towards the successful delivery of presentations in a complex working environment. Please outline your prior experience in leading project teams on ambitious contemporary music projects.

Applicants MUST create a profile and submit their application electronically for this position at https://iworkfor.nsw.gov.au/. Only applicants who apply online and include the requested documentation will be considered for this position.

To be eligible to apply for this position, applicants must have existing Australian work rights.

Any offer of employment will be subject to a satisfactory National Police Check and Pre-Employment Health Assessment and compliance with applicable NSW Public Health Orders and Sydney Opera House Trust policies relating to safety and vaccination. The assessment seeks information only relevant to performing the inherent requirements of the job, it remains strictly confidential and applicants will be informed of the result.

Applications will not be accepted from recruitment agencies.