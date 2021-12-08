There are currently 9 jobs listed by Sydney Opera House Trust

Job Status: Full time, Temporary (12 month maternity leave cover)

Salary: $85,674 per annum, plus 10% superannuation

Position No: SOH1785

Applications Close: Wednesday 8th December 2021 11.59pm

Role Enquiries: recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com

Technical Enquiries: Jobs NSW Helpdesk on 1800 562 679

THE HOUSE

At the Sydney Opera House you will be surrounded by supportive and hardworking teams who are filled with passion and creativity. You will be inspired to create value in everything you do and will be provided with opportunities to grow and achieve while making a positive contribution to our community.

YOUR NEW ROLE

Digital Programming delivers high-quality streams and recordings direct from our stages, along with new digital presentations that extend and complement the Opera House’s Artistic Strategy. This type of digital content creation and distribution are integral elements of the programming strategy for Sydney Opera House, enabling the organisation to connect and create a deeper relationship with new and existing audiences.

An active contributor of ideas and a true collaborator and maker, this role works in close consultation with the Head of Digital Programing to develop and identify programming opportunities. The Producer, Digital Programming is responsible for the effective management and presentation of designated digital projects, including generating business cases, budgets, negotiating financial arrangements and contracts and working in close collaboration with the array of internal and external stakeholders across all aspects of project management and delivery.

Further detailed information about the role and its requirements can be obtained from the role description.

ARE YOU THE ONE?

We are looking for someone with:

Demonstrated capability in curating or collaborating to a high-level on a program of digital arts projects.

Demonstrated experience with video and audio production. Experience with Adobe Creative Cloud and/or Final Cut is an advantage, but not essential.

Passion for culture coupled with high awareness of digital trends within SOH Presents program areas.

Experience in developing and implementing business cases and project budgets including modelling revenue.

Experience in managing multiple projects, often with competing priorities.

Experience developing marketing and publicity strategies plus negotiating and drafting contracts with artists and arts organisations.

Strong team, relationship management and leadership skills along coupled with strong oral and written communication skills.

BENEFITS & CULTURE

Being Australia’s premier cultural institution, tourism destination & a celebrated community meeting place, we are commitment to fostering an inclusive and dynamic working environment for all our staff. With values of Safety, Creativity, Excellence, Collaboration & Accountability your professional life is provided with every opportunity to succeed and develop in your chosen profession. Working with the Sydney Opera House gives you access to a great range of benefits including:

Flexible working arrangements

5 weeks annual leave

Access to a range of internal and external professional development programs

Fitness Passport & complimentary wellbeing programs including pilates, yoga, circuit classes, physiotherapy sessions as well as other wellbeing initiatives

Working for an organisation with a 5 Star Green Star Performance Rating from the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA)

Working for an organisation who has committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

And many more!

Sydney Opera House welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, people with disability, refugee status and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process please send an email to recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com or call us on 02 9250 7743.

SOUND LIKE YOU? APPLY!

Applicants are asked to include the following documents with their applications

Up to date resume of no more than five pages

Address their suitability in a cover letter of no more than one page

In additional, applicants will be prompted to answer the following two targeted questions in the online application platform.

Looking at the work of Sydney Opera House Digital Programming over the last 12 months, what do you think some of the key challenges might have been in producing the program? What has been your favourite Digital Programming work (not at Sydney Opera House) in the last year, and why?

Applicants MUST create a profile and submit their application electronically for this position at https://iworkfor.nsw.gov.au/. Only applicants who apply online and include the requested documentation will be considered for this position .

To be eligible to apply for this position, applicants must have existing Australian work rights.

Any offer of employment will be subject to a satisfactory National Police Check and Pre-Employment Health Assessment and compliance with applicable NSW Public Health Orders and Sydney Opera House Trust policies relating to safety and vaccination. The health assessment seeks information only relevant to performing the inherent requirements of the job, it remains strictly confidential and applicants will be informed of the result.

Applications will not be accepted from recruitment agencies.