Job Status: Full time, Ongoing

Salary: Base salary of $85,674 plus 10% superannuation contributions

Position No: SOH1868

Applications Close: Monday 4 April 2022, 11:59pm

Role Enquiries: recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com

Technical Enquiries: Jobs NSW Helpdesk on 1800 562 679

THE HOUSE

At the Sydney Opera House you will be surrounded by supportive and hardworking teams who are filled with passion and creativity. You will be inspired to create value in everything you do and will be provided with opportunities to grow and achieve while making a positive contribution to our community.

YOUR NEW ROLE

The Producer, First Nations Programming is responsible for the effective coordination and presentation of First Nations projects, initiatives and events as part of the SOH Presents programming. The Producer leads the project management of allocated events through to successful completion including generating business cases, budgets, modelling revenue options, negotiating financial arrangements and contracts, and project managing the array of internal and external stakeholders involved. Whilst a broad artistic dialogue across the team occurs, the Producer, First Nations Programming is a project leadership and delivery position, not a programming position.



Further detailed information about the role and its requirements can be obtained from the role description.

ARE YOU THE ONE?

We are looking for someone with:

A minimum of 5-10 years of experience in delivering or collaborating to a high-level on an arts program with substantial First Nations engagement/projects

Sound knowledge of the First Nations performance and broader arts programming space, including but not limited to relevant artists, companies, genres, trends, arts festivals, venues, arts centres, arts companies and artists, both nationally and internationally

Proven ability and experience in conducting successful daily interactions with international, national and local agents, promoters, venues and artists; including acting as a conduit between artists, agents and co-presenters in a large, complex arts organisation and/or venue

Proven ability to successfully lead multi-layered projects in a complex stakeholder environment and with competing priorities

Proven ability and experience in developing and implementing project business cases and project budgets including modelling and optimising revenue

Experience in leading a team of direct and indirect reports using persuasion and influence to achieve positive objectives

Experience working collaboratively with marketing and publicity staff to achieve successful artistic and commercial outcomes

Experience negotiating and preparing contracts with artists, agents, and arts organisations

Excellent oral and written communication skills including the ability to advocate for projects at a high level to a range of stakeholders

Strong team and relationship management skills, including experience of conflict resolution

Some previous experience in production management, stage management, and/or managing artist logistics is desirable.

BENEFITS & CULTURE

Being Australia’s premier cultural institution, tourism destination & a celebrated community meeting place, we are commitment to fostering an inclusive and dynamic working environment for all our staff. With values of Safety, Creativity, Excellence, Collaboration & Accountability your professional life is provided with every opportunity to succeed and develop in your chosen profession. Working with the Sydney Opera House gives you access to a great range of benefits including:

Flexible working arrangements

5 weeks annual leave

Access to a range of internal and external professional development programs

Fitness Passport & complimentary wellbeing programs including pilates, yoga, circuit classes, physiotherapy sessions as well as other wellbeing initiatives

Working for an organisation with a 5 Star Green Star Performance Rating from the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA)

Working for an organisation who has committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Sydney Opera House welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, people with disability, refugee status and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process please send an email to recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com or call us on 02 9250 7743.

SOUND LIKE YOU? APPLY!

Applicants are asked to include the following documents with their applications

Up to date resume of no more than five pages

Address their suitability in a cover letter of no more than one page

In additional, applicants will be prompted to answer the following two targeted questions in the online application platform.

Outline an inspiring First Nations project you have delivered or provided project leadership on and identify what your role was and why it was successful. Outline a First nations project you delivered or provided project leadership on where you had cultural protocol, budgetary and logistics/production demands contradicting each other. What was your working/management style and how did you negotiate a positive outcome?

Applicants MUST create a profile and submit their application electronically for this position at https://iworkfor.nsw.gov.au/. Only applicants who apply online and include the requested documentation will be considered for this position.

To be eligible to apply for this position, applicants must have existing Australian work rights.

Any offer of employment will be subject to a satisfactory National Police Check and Pre-Employment Health Assessment . The assessment seeks information only relevant to performing the inherent requirements of the job, it remains strictly confidential and applicants will be informed of the result.

Applications will not be accepted from recruitment agencies.



