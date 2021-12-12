There are currently 13 jobs listed by Sydney Opera House Trust

Job Status: Casual

Salary: $36.20 per hour plus 12.25% scaled penalty and 10% superannuation contributions. Casual employees will also have a casual loading of 23.3%

Position No: SOH1792

Applications Close: Sunday 12th December 2021 – 11:59pm

Role Enquiries: recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com

Technical Enquiries: Jobs NSW Helpdesk on 1800 562 679

THE HOUSE

At the Sydney Opera House you will be surrounded by supportive and hardworking teams who are filled with passion and creativity. You will be inspired to create value in everything you do and will be provided with opportunities to grow and achieve while making a positive contribution to our community.

For more information about the Sydney Opera House please refer to our website.

YOUR NEW ROLE

This role works as part of a team to deliver the highest quality Production Support services. This position is a multi-skilled theatre technician focussed on supporting the different theatre disciplines including staging, lighting, sound/AV and record and broadcast, whilst delivering small-scale events in their own right. It provides first-level operational support and advice for various theatre systems. This position is the first responder for all reactive maintenance requirements for production technical assets and will be required on occasions to assist the Technology team with proactive maintenance requirements. It provides exceptional customer service across the entire business by working on projects, supporting events, managing technical equipment and assisting with maintenance. This role upholds relevant technical and WH&S standards and contributes to the ongoing development of WH&S awareness at the Opera House. It also contributes to the management, development, care and security of technical equipment at the Opera House and assists in the development of skills and standards within the portfolio to meet presenter and SOH expectations.

Further detailed information about the role and its requirements can be obtained from the role description.

ARE YOU THE ONE?

We are looking for someone with:

Comprehensive skills and experience (minimum 3 years) in several professional production services disciplines including staging, lighting, sound, AV, communications and broadcast.

Ability to perform key Production Support duties, including incident response, customer service, and being an interdisciplinary technician on duty, to the highest standard.

Good working knowledge of communications and signal transport systems, including two-way radios; paging and cue light systems; audio and video switchers, routers, and matrices; wired and wireless intercoms; and IP networks.

Ability to interpret and create relevant event documents and implement Production Support requirements.

Ability to lead small teams to execute an effective and efficient outcome.

Physical fitness, agility and ability to work at heights.

Ability and commitment to work on a rotating ad hoc shift basis.

Demonstrated ability to work cooperatively within teams and across disciplines to meet event requirements.

Good communication skills and well-developed interpersonal skills.

Commitment to abide by Opera House policies, particularly WHS procedures including manual handling techniques.

Demonstrated knowledge and application of computer-related technology.

BENEFITS & CULTURE

Being Australia’s premier cultural institution, tourism destination & a celebrated community meeting place, we are commitment to fostering an inclusive and dynamic working environment for all our staff. With values of Safety, Creativity, Excellence, Collaboration & Accountability your professional life is provided with every opportunity to succeed and develop in your chosen profession. Working with the Sydney Opera House gives you access to a great range of benefits including:

Flexible working arrangements

5 weeks annual leave

Access to a range of internal and external professional development programs

Fitness Passport & complimentary wellbeing programs including pilates, yoga, circuit classes, physiotherapy sessions as well as other wellbeing initiatives

Working for an organisation with a 5 Star Green Star Performance Rating from the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA)

Working for an organisation who has committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

And many more!

Sydney Opera House welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, people with disability, refugee status and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process please send an email to recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com or call us on 02 9250 7743.

SOUND LIKE YOU? APPLY!

Applicants are asked to include the following documents with their applications

Up to date resume of no more than five pages

Address their suitability in a cover letter of no more than one page

In additional, applicants will be prompted to answer the following two targeted questions in the online application platform.

Can you tell us about the last show/venue you went to or worked on ? What kind of technology were you using and what you thought of the technical production generally. Was there anything that you would have added, changed or done differently? In this role you will have to establish relationships and work with a variety of people from many different departments. What skills and experience (from either you professional or personal life) do you possess that will support you to achieve this capability.

Applicants MUST create a profile and submit their application electronically for this position at https://iworkfor.nsw.gov.au/. Only applicants who apply online and include the requested documentation will be considered for this position .

To be eligible to apply for this position, applicants must have existing Australian work rights.

Any offer of employment will be subject to a satisfactory National Police Check and Pre-Employment Health Assessment . The assessment seeks information only relevant to performing the inherent requirements of the job, it remains strictly confidential and applicants will be informed of the result.

Applications will not be accepted from recruitment agencies.