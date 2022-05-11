There are currently 10 jobs listed by Sydney Opera House Trust

Job Status: Fulltime, Ongoing

Salary: $62,396 per annum, plus 10% superannuation

Position No: SOH1896

Applications Close: 11th May 2022 11:59pm

Role Enquiries: recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com

An organisation where diversity of thought & experience is valued, supported & respected.

THE HOUSE

At the Sydney Opera House you will be surrounded by supportive and hardworking teams who are filled with passion and creativity. You will be inspired to create value in everything you do and will be provided with opportunities to grow and achieve while making a positive contribution to our community. Our vision for diversity, inclusion and belonging (DI&B) is that the Sydney Opera House – who we are and everything we do – reflects and respects the diversity of the community. Our 2021-23 DI&B Strategy sets out the change we are driving in the lead up to our 50th anniversary in 2023. These commitments work hand in hand with the commitments in our longstanding Reconciliation, Accessibility and Environmental Action Plans.

As a place for the whole community, Sydney Opera House welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, people with disability and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

We recognise that everyone is unique, and that you might require some adjustments to ensure you have the best opportunity to apply and put your skills forward for consideration. If we can make some adjustments to the SOH recruitment/interview process to better enable you to shine, then please email us at recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com or call us on 02 9250 7743 and let us know. Adjustments may include but are not limited to; alternate application methods, interview setup, physical requirements, guidance for trans or gender diverse applicants, interpreters or other access supports or specific interview availability times and more.

YOUR NEW ROLE

SOH Presents (SOHP) is the Opera House’s internal programming department, producing over 150 different events each year across the genres of Contemporary Music, Talks & Ideas, Children Families & Creative Learning, Contemporary Performance, Digital, and First Nations Programming. This position works across all art forms and is responsible for providing a range of support to ensure the efficient delivery of SOHP festivals and artistic programs, including artist liaison, planning and scheduling, logistics, and administration.

Further detailed information about the role and its requirements can be obtained from the role description.

ARE YOU THE ONE?

We are looking for someone with:

A passion for and experience in the performing arts, preferably in an arts company environment working in an administrative or logistics support role.

Experience working directly with artists.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, both with internal and external stakeholders; plus a ‘customer first’ approach to all tasks and situations.

Highly developed and demonstrated attention to detail when undertaking all tasks.

Ability to remain calm under pressure and work in a fast-paced, challenging arts venue environment.

Demonstrated experience and competence in the provision of high-level administrative and operational. support in a busy, demanding environment.

Ability to apply procurement policies and an understanding of budgeting and financial management.

Highly developed organisational and time management skills, with the ability to work both independently and within a team environment.

Advanced skills in Microsoft Office required; experience using database and event management software highly regarded.

Prior experience in production, stage management, travel and logistics, and/or artist liaison roles highly regarded.

BENEFITS & CULTURE

Being Australia’s premier cultural institution, tourism destination & a celebrated community meeting place, we are committed to fostering an inclusive and dynamic working environment for all our staff. With values of Safety, Creativity, Excellence, Collaboration & Accountability your professional life is provided with every opportunity to succeed and develop in your chosen profession. Working with the Sydney Opera House gives you access to a great range of benefits including:

Flexible working arrangements

5 weeks annual leave

Access to a range of internal and external professional development programs and staff engagement initiatives

Staff community groups like SOH Pride, First Nations Staff Network, Sustainable Environmental Action Leaders (aka ‘SEALs’) and more.

Fitness Passport & complimentary wellbeing programs including pilates, yoga, circuit classes, physiotherapy sessions as well as other wellbeing initiatives

Working for an organisation with a 5 Star Green Star Performance Rating from the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA)

Working for an organisation who has committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

And many more!

SOUND LIKE YOU? APPLY!

Applicants are asked to include the following documents with their applications

Up to date resume of no more than five pages

Address their suitability in a cover letter of no more than one page

In addition, applicants will be prompted to answer the following two targeted questions in the online application platform.

A Programming Coordinator will have a suite of different projects allocated to them at any one time. Outline your experience in working on a number of different projects or productions at the same time, giving a specific example of how you successfully managed competing priorities, deadlines and stakeholders. The ability to predict potential project issues, and to expertly and calmly manage issues you can’t predict, is integral to success in the Programming Coordinator role. Provide one example where you personally identified a potential project issue before it occurred and successfully implemented mitigations; and provide another example where you encountered an issue you couldn’t have predicted, but steered the situation and project towards a successful outcome.

Applicants are required to create a profile and submit their application electronically for this position at https://iworkfor.nsw.gov.au/. Only applicants who apply online and include the requested documentation will be considered for this position , unless otherwise discussed.

The successful candidate will be required to comply with the NSW Public Health Orders and the applicable Sydney Opera House Trust COVID-19 policies relating to safety and vaccination.

To be eligible to apply for this position, applicants must have existing Australian work rights. Any offer of employment will be subject to a satisfactory National Police Check and Pre-Employment Health Assessment . The assessment seeks information only relevant to performing the inherent requirements of the job, it remains strictly confidential and applicants will be informed of the result.

Applications will not be accepted from recruitment agencies.