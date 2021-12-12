There are currently 12 jobs listed by Sydney Opera House Trust

Job Status: Fulltime, ongoing

Salary: Base salary of $101,146 per annum, plus 10% superannuation contributions

Position No: SOH1794

Applications Close: 12th December 2021 – 11:59pm

Role Enquiries: recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com

Technical Enquiries: Jobs NSW Helpdesk on 1800 562 679

THE HOUSE

At the Sydney Opera House you will be surrounded by supportive and hardworking teams who are filled with passion and creativity. You will be inspired to create value in everything you do and will be provided with opportunities to grow and achieve while making a positive contribution to our community.

YOUR NEW ROLE

The Project Manager, Marketing Technology leads and manages key implementation projects associated with upgrading and improving SOH’s marketing technology stack. This role involves managing multiple integrated projects, and working with a range of vendors and technologies, to deliver new marketing capabilities.

The Project Manager, Marketing Technology will work closely with Business Solutions Analysts to ensure all requirements are gathered and the solution design is accurate, and then work with both the internal teams and external implementers and platform vendors to deliver the solutions on time, on budget, and to the documented specification.

ARE YOU THE ONE?

We are looking for someone with:

Relevant tertiary qualification (Business, Project Management, Technology).

At least 3 years’ experience in planning, managing and monitoring projects involving marketing technology, and working on multiple projects at a time.

Proven expertise working on projects involving client software, APIs, and business processes

Sound knowledge of project and change management principles and experience in applying these.

Substantial relationship management ability and experience, including interpersonal and influencing skills and experience to build and maintain relationships with a range of stakeholders.

Strong communication skills including report writing and presentation skills. Information management and documentation skills and experience.

Strong problem solving and analytical skills and negotiation and conflict resolution skills.

BENEFITS & CULTURE

Being Australia’s premier cultural institution, tourism destination & a celebrated community meeting place, we are commitment to fostering an inclusive and dynamic working environment for all our staff. With values of Safety, Creativity, Excellence, Collaboration & Accountability your professional life is provided with every opportunity to succeed and develop in your chosen profession. Working with the Sydney Opera House gives you access to a great range of benefits including:

Flexible working arrangements

5 weeks annual leave

Access to a range of internal and external professional development programs

Fitness Passport & complimentary wellbeing programs including pilates, yoga, circuit classes, physiotherapy sessions as well as other wellbeing initiatives

Working for an organisation with a 5 Star Green Star Performance Rating from the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA)

Working for an organisation who has committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

And many more!

Sydney Opera House welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, people with disability, refugee status and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process please send an email to recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com or call us on 02 9250 7743.

SOUND LIKE YOU? APPLY!

Applicants are asked to include the following documents with their applications

Up to date resume of no more than five pages

Address their suitability in a cover letter of no more than one page

In additional, applicants will be prompted to answer the following two targeted questions in the online application platform.

Describe your experience managing a technology project related to Marketing Technology. Which of the project's outcomes are you most proud of? Describe a problem that you solved during the project. What impact did the problem have on the business and how did you solve it? Describe a time when you were managing multiple projects with dependant timelines. What are some of the challenges you experienced and how did you overcome them?

Applicants MUST create a profile and submit their application electronically for this position at https://iworkfor.nsw.gov.au/. Only applicants who apply online and include the requested documentation will be considered for this position .

To be eligible to apply for this position, applicants must have existing Australian work rights.

Any offer of employment will be subject to a satisfactory National Police Check and Pre-Employment Health Assessment . The assessment seeks information only relevant to performing the inherent requirements of the job, it remains strictly confidential and applicants will be informed of the result.

Applications will not be accepted from recruitment agencies.