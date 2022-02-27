There are currently 16 jobs listed by Office of Sport

Exciting opportunity in Regional NSW!

This is a targeted role focusing on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who are encouraged to apply. The role aligns with the Office of Sport’s Reconciliation Action Plan and commitment to improving access to employment and career opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Should there be no suitable applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants, applications will be considered for other members of the wider community who align with the Office of Sport’s Reconciliation Action plan and are interested in joining the Office of Sport.

This is a full-time ongoing opportunity based in the Riverina & Murray Region (Borambola).

We offer a competitive salary to the successful candidate with salary range starting from $99,431 up to $110,064 per annum plus 10% superannuation and 17.5% leave loading.



Working with us

The Office of Sport is the lead NSW Government agency for sport and active recreation.

With a vision of sport and active recreation creating healthier people, connecting communities, and making a stronger NSW, we provide the people of NSW with the leadership, policies, programs, funding and infrastructure necessary to maximise the social, health and economic benefits realised through this valued sector.

Our work is spread across NSW, with ten Sport and Recreation Centre’s, four Olympic Sport Venues and offices throughout the state.



About the role

The Project Officer, Partnerships provides support to regional leadership ensuring sport and active recreation programs and projects are developed and implemented in the region in a way which supports the Office of Sport Strategic Plan 2018-2022 and priorities identified from the Riverina Murray Sport and Active Recreation Plan 2018-2023.

The Riverina Murray is home to over 12,500 Aboriginal and / or Torres Strait Islanders representing 4.4% of the total population. Borambola Sport and Recreation Centre contains sites of cultural significance to Aboriginal people. As such, this role seeks to utilise sport and active recreation as a vehicle to foster stronger relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and connect with their communities.



In this role you will be required to:

Maintain partnerships in the region to develop projects which maximise the benefits of sport and active recreation for all within the region, including providing opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, other under-represented groups, diverse communities, and people with disabilities.

Coordinate and oversee the design and delivery of onsite Aboriginal and / or Torres Strait Islander program development at the Borambola Centre; specifically cultural walks, activities, and resources highlighting the Aboriginal heritage in the area.

Develop, promote, and support the delivery of initiatives, projects, and programs to ensure the success of the Office of Sports Reconciliation Action Plan within the Riverina Murray region and Borambola Centre

Contribute to business development through cultivating and managing relationships with stakeholders to secure new business and promote the Agencies products and services including the Borambola Centre, Active Kids, Her Sport Her Way Strategy, Physical Activity Strategy, and future initiatives.

Provide a range of project management and operational support, including undertaking research and analysis, preparing project briefs to support decision making, monitoring, and reporting on project plans, milestones, and deliverables, to ensure time, cost and quality indicators are in line with the outcomes of the regional plan.

Coordinate grants, projects and initiatives ensuring fit for purpose sport and recreation facilities are available in the region.

Partner with the sports sector on sport development initiatives, projects and programs which increase the professionalism and effectiveness of the sport sector in the region.



About you

To be successful in this role, you will require the following skills and experience:

Ability to work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and acknowledge their diverse backgrounds, personalities and varying needs and the unique cultural ways in which they may be expressed.



Be a current resident or willing to relocate to the Riverina Murray region to attend the Riverina Murray Office located at the Borambola Sport and Recreation Centre as required. Anticipated a minimum of 10 days per 4-week period.

Strong project management skills with the ability to track and report on project progress against established milestones and deliverables.

Ability to form strong relationships with sector partners

Demonstrated ability to deliver multiple projects with competing priorities and tight timeframes.



The Office of Sport is a great place to work, we offer

A family friendly and flexible working environment

A competitive salary and generous leave entitlements including recreation, sick/carer’s, family and community services, and flex leave

Access to salary packaging, fitness passport, and Employee Assistance Program

Access to training and development opportunities



How to apply

When applying you need to:

Provide your responses to the two pre-screening questions (maximum of 2 pages).

Attach a cover letter to your online application (maximum 2 page)

Provide a resume that details your current and previous experiences (maximum of 4 pages)

Pre-screening Questions

Please describe a project that you have led/managed. Outline why the project was required, the steps/process, any issues management undertaken, and what were the outcomes.

Please provide an example where you have applied your skills in collaboration, communication, and co-ordination to effectively influence others to achieve a significant result.

Notes

For further information about the role please contact Tom Balchin on 0417 624 709 or view the role description

The successful applicant will be subject to a National Criminal Records Check.

No offer of employment will be made until all relevant clearances are finalised.

The Office of Sport expects all applicants who can be safely vaccinated for COVID 19, to do so.

Applications Close: Sunday, 27 February 2022 at 11:59pm

Our commitment to Diversity

The Office of Sport is committed to building a workplace that values and supports diversity and inclusion. We actively promote the employment of women, people with a disability, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, LGBTQI+ and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

The Office encourages applications from people with disability and will provide reasonable adjustments in our recruitment process and in the workplace. If you need an adjustment in the recruitment process, please call or email the contact person listed above, and advise us of your preferred method of communication.