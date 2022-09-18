There are currently 33 jobs listed by Environment and Heritage Group

Project Officer role

Temporary full-time opportunity till 30 June 2023

Salary relative to experience, and ranges from $95,516 to $105,532 + super

The Biodiversity and Conservation Division in the Department of Planning and Environment is currently seeking to appoint a Senior Project Officer to join the Transactions & Systems team to support management, governance and processing of biodiversity offset scheme credit transactions and systems that manage biodiversity credits.

About You

Are you experienced in implementing and delivering projects? Do you enjoy engaging with stakeholders to achieve positive outcomes?

Join us, to assist in developing and implementing biodiversity programs that support the NSW Biodiversity Offset Scheme.

Reporting to the Senior Team Leader and with the team, you will work to support continuous improvement of biodiversity credit management, systems, stakeholder support, governance and related communications by providing guidance, coordination and technical support in the Biodiversity Offsets Scheme.

You will deliver work in a high-volume environment with competing priorities. You will have effective communication and organisational skills and the ability to deliver good governance of asset transactions. You will deliver work in a high-volume environment, where a high degree of accuracy and integrity is required. You will need to be able manage competing priorities and work autonomously to achieve outcomes within the context of a workplan and in collaboration with a team.

This is an opportunity to provide a range of high- quality support services to ensure the successful delivery of the biodiversity offset scheme.

Essential Requirements

Sound demonstrated knowledge of the operational and strategic requirements for the successful delivery of programs in the context of current policy and legislative frameworks.

About Us

The Department of Planning and Environment’s (DPE) vision is to create thriving environments, communities and economies for the people of New South Wales. We strive to be a high-performing, world-class public service organisation that celebrates and reflects the full diversity of the community we serve and seeks to embed Aboriginal cultural awareness and knowledge throughout the department.

In our inclusive and accessible workplace, differences are embraced, contributions are valued, and everyone has a sense of connection and belonging. DPE supports various employee affinity groups, practice flexible working, offer job share and workplace adjustments. We are committed to the Premier’s Priorities and welcome applications from all.

Participation in the NSW Biodiversity Offsets Scheme (BOS)

All new employees with an existing defined interest in the BOS will be required to disclose their personal (or a close family member’s) participation to ensure potential conflicts are managed appropriately. In some circumstances this may require divestment of the interest.

The Department is committed to protecting the public interest and public trust in the exercise of its functions. These values, together with transparency and accountability, are integral to the administration of the BOS and PLC programs.

If you (or a close family member) participate in the BOS scheme and require further information before submitting your application please contact the hiring manager. The BOS protocol is available publicly here via this page.

