Job Status: Full time, Ongoing

Salary: $83,223 per annum, plus 10% superannuation

Position No: SOH1787

Applications Close: Wednesday 8 December 2021

Role Enquiries: recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com

THE HOUSE

At the Sydney Opera House you will be surrounded by supportive and hardworking teams who are filled with passion and creativity. You will be inspired to create value in everything you do and will be provided with opportunities to grow and achieve while making a positive contribution to our community.

For more information about the Sydney Opera House please refer to our website.

YOUR NEW ROLE

The Records Management Specialist is responsible for the implementation and adoption of SOH corporate records policy and management of information across systems. It ensures compliance with the State Records Act 1998, Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009, Privacy & Personal Information Principles Act 1998, NSW Government Cyber Security Policy and audit requirements directly related to corporate information.

This role is the organisational point of contact for any records or information related matters, and has sole responsibility and oversight of the digital and physical records lifecycle, while preserving assets of corporate and community significance.

As an area expert the Records Management Specialist serves the entire business and:

Administers the Sydney Opera House records management system (Micro Focus Content Manager)

Identifies and responds to business needs relating to information management

Trains and supports staff and Information Management Officers (IMOs) in line with SOH records management policies and procedures

Conducts corporate research and maintains archival collections

Further detailed information about the role and its requirements can be obtained from the role description.

ARE YOU THE ONE?

We are looking for someone with:

Demonstrate a high level of personal integrity and confidentially due to the access of highly sensitive organisational information

Tertiary qualifications in information management, information professional certification or equivalent, and eligibility for professional membership of the Records and Information Management Professionals Australasia (RIMPA).

Demonstrated experience managing the lifecycle of both physical and digital records, implementing information management policies and procedures, and digitising information for long-term preservation.

Demonstrated experience administering and providing training and support in an enterprise records management system ideally Content Manager.

Comprehensive knowledge of legislation or policies relevant to information management, specifically the State Records Act, Evidence Act, GIPAA, CSP and Copyright legislation.

Demonstrated high-level analytical and research skills and their application in an information management environment.

Advanced communication and customer service skills, including an ability to translate specialist concepts for a lay audience.

Flexibility and a commitment to continuous improvement.

Ability to work independently

BENEFITS & CULTURE

Being Australia’s premier cultural institution, tourism destination & a celebrated community meeting place, we are commitment to fostering an inclusive and dynamic working environment for all our staff. With values of Safety, Creativity, Excellence, Collaboration & Accountability your professional life is provided with every opportunity to succeed and develop in your chosen profession. Working with the Sydney Opera House gives you access to a great range of benefits including:

Flexible working arrangements

5 weeks annual leave

Access to a range of internal and external professional development programs

Fitness Passport & complimentary wellbeing programs including pilates, yoga, circuit classes, physiotherapy sessions as well as other wellbeing initiatives

Working for an organisation with a 5 Star Green Star Performance Rating from the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA)

Working for an organisation who has committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

And many more!

Sydney Opera House welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, people with disability, refugee status and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process please send an email to recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com or call us on 02 9250 7743.

SOUND LIKE YOU? APPLY!

Applicants are asked to include the following documents with their applications

Up to date resume of no more than five pages

Address their suitability in a cover letter of no more than one page

In additional, applicants will be prompted to answer the following two targeted questions in the online application platform.

Explain what a sentencing program is? What does lifecycle of information means? Why is it key to managing records?

Only applicants who apply online and include the requested documentation will be considered for this position.

To be eligible to apply for this position, applicants must have existing Australian work rights.

Any offer of employment will be subject to a satisfactory National Police Check and Pre-Employment Health Assessment and compliance with applicable NSW Public Health Orders and Sydney Opera House Trust policies relating to safety and vaccination. The health assessment seeks information only relevant to performing the inherent requirements of the job, it remains strictly confidential and applicants will be informed of the result.

Applications will not be accepted from recruitment agencies.