Recruitment Coordinator

There are currently 3 jobs listed by Sydney Opera House Trust

Job Status: Full time, Ongoing

Salary: $74,354 per annum, plus 10% superannuation

Position No: SOH1757

Applications Close: Sunday 12th September 11.59pm

Role Enquiries: recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com

Technical Enquiries: Jobs NSW Helpdesk on 1800 562 679

THE HOUSE

At the Sydney Opera House you will be surrounded by supportive and hardworking teams who are filled with passion and creativity. You will be inspired to create value in everything you do and will be provided with opportunities to grow and achieve while making a positive contribution to our community.

For more information about the Sydney Opera House please refer to our website.

YOUR NEW ROLE

The position is responsible for coordinating a range of standard processes to ensure high quality, prompt and efficient service and advice in relation to recruitment, selection and on-boarding activities in accordance with established procedures and the principles of merit based selection. This role is often the first point of contact for internal stakeholders across the house as well as external stakeholders.

This position provides support to the Human Resources Business Partnering team on a range of tasks and projects, is responsible for managing the on boarding process for all new starters, and works collaboratively with OD&L Advisor and HR Advisor on the new staff orientation and work experience programs

Further detailed information about the role and its requirements can be obtained from the role description.

ARE YOU THE ONE?

We are looking for someone with:

Tertiary Qualifications in Human Resources or related field, or equivalent experience.

Recruitment & sourcing knowledge and skills, and professional experience in a HR and/or recruitment advisory capacity for 2+ years.

Sound administrative experience with strong attention to detail and excellent communication skills with a focus on building customer relationships and improving employee experiences.

Demonstrated experience in the application of end to end recruitment function, preferably within the NSW public sector or in-house recruitment.

Exceptional organisation skills and the ability to manage processes consistently within established workflows.

Solid time management skills, including the ability to manage the administration of multiple roles simultaneously.

Proven ability to work within a team based environment with a strong customer service focus.

Experience with talent acquisition systems and applications (such as Taleo, LinkedIn Recruiter) as well document management systems such as CM9.





BENEFITS & CULTURE

Being Australia’s premier cultural institution, tourism destination & a celebrated community meeting place, we are commitment to fostering an inclusive and dynamic working environment for all our staff. With values of Safety, Creativity, Excellence, Collaboration & Accountability your professional life is provided with every opportunity to succeed and develop in your chosen profession. Working with the Sydney Opera House gives you access to a great range of benefits including:

Flexible working arrangements

5 weeks annual leave

Access to a range of internal and external professional development programs

Fitness Passport & complimentary wellbeing programs including pilates, yoga, circuit classes, physiotherapy sessions as well as other wellbeing initiatives

Working for an organisation with a 5 Star Green Star Performance Rating from the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA)

Working for an organisation who has committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

And many more!

Sydney Opera House welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, people with disability, refugee status and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process please send an email to recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com or call us on 02 9250 7743.

SOUND LIKE YOU? APPLY!

Applicants are asked to include the following documents with their applications

Up to date resume of no more than five pages

Address their suitability in a cover letter of no more than one page

In additional, applicants will be prompted to answer the following two targeted questions in the online application platform.

Outline your experience in managing high volume recruitment campaigns. What strategies do you implement to ensure that all campaigns run smoothly and to deadline? Provide an example of a time where you have implemented a new process or initiative to become more efficient within your role.

Applicants MUST create a profile and submit their application electronically for this position at https://iworkfor.nsw.gov.au/. Only applicants who apply online and include the requested documentation will be considered for this position.

To be eligible to apply for this position, applicants must have existing Australian work rights.

Any offer of employment will be subject to a satisfactory National Police Check and Pre-Employment Health Assessment. The assessment seeks information only relevant to performing the inherent requirements of the job, it remains strictly confidential and applicants will be informed of the result.

Applications will not be accepted from recruitment agencies.



