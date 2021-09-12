Recruitment Coordinator

|Organisation/Entity:
Job Status: Full time, Ongoing
Salary: $74,354 per annum, plus 10% superannuation
Position No: SOH1757
Applications Close: Sunday 12th September 11.59pm
Role Enquiries: recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com
Technical Enquiries: Jobs NSW Helpdesk on 1800 562 679
THE HOUSE
At the Sydney Opera House you will be surrounded by supportive and hardworking teams who are filled with passion and creativity. You will be inspired to create value in everything you do and will be provided with opportunities to grow and achieve while making a positive contribution to our community.
For more information about the Sydney Opera House please refer to our website.
YOUR NEW ROLE
The position is responsible for coordinating a range of standard processes to ensure high quality, prompt and efficient service and advice in relation to recruitment, selection and on-boarding activities in accordance with established procedures and the principles of merit based selection. This role is often the first point of contact for internal stakeholders across the house as well as external stakeholders.
This position provides support to the Human Resources Business Partnering team on a range of tasks and projects, is responsible for managing the on boarding process for all new starters, and works collaboratively with OD&L Advisor and HR Advisor on the new staff orientation and work experience programs
Further detailed information about the role and its requirements can be obtained from the role description.
ARE YOU THE ONE?
We are looking for someone with:
BENEFITS & CULTURE
Being Australia’s premier cultural institution, tourism destination & a celebrated community meeting place, we are commitment to fostering an inclusive and dynamic working environment for all our staff. With values of Safety, Creativity, Excellence, Collaboration & Accountability your professional life is provided with every opportunity to succeed and develop in your chosen profession. Working with the Sydney Opera House gives you access to a great range of benefits including:
Sydney Opera House welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, people with disability, refugee status and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process please send an email to recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com or call us on 02 9250 7743.
SOUND LIKE YOU? APPLY!
Applicants are asked to include the following documents with their applications
In additional, applicants will be prompted to answer the following two targeted questions in the online application platform.
Applicants MUST create a profile and submit their application electronically for this position at https://iworkfor.nsw.gov.au/. Only applicants who apply online and include the requested documentation will be considered for this position.
To be eligible to apply for this position, applicants must have existing Australian work rights.
Any offer of employment will be subject to a satisfactory National Police Check and Pre-Employment Health Assessment. The assessment seeks information only relevant to performing the inherent requirements of the job, it remains strictly confidential and applicants will be informed of the result.
Applications will not be accepted from recruitment agencies.