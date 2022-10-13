There are currently 12 jobs listed by Office of Sport

Are you looking to play a key leadership role within Regional NSW? Join our friendly and vibrant team!

We are seeking a Regional Manager – Western Region to join our team on a temporary, full-time basis up to June 2025.

The role will be based within one of Western Regional Offices at either Tamworth, Orange, or Dubbo.

We offer a competitive salary to the right candidate with salary range starting from $131,094 up to $151,609 per annum plus superannuation and leave loading.

This is a targeted role focusing on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who are encouraged to apply. The role aligns with the Office of Sport’s Reconciliation Action Plan and commitment to improving access to employment and career opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Should there be no suitable applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants, applications will be considered for other members of the wider community who align with the Office of Sport’s Reconciliation Action plan and are interested in joining the Office of Sport.

Working with us

The Office of Sport is the lead NSW Government agency for sport and active recreation.

With a vision of sport and active recreation creating healthier people, connecting communities, and making a stronger NSW, we provide the people of NSW with the leadership, policies, programs, funding, and infrastructure necessary to maximise the social, health and economic benefits realised through this valued sector.

Our work is spread across NSW, with ten Sport and Recreation Centres, four Olympic Sport Venues and offices throughout the state.

Our Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

The Office of Sport is committed to building a workplace that values and supports diversity and inclusion. We actively promote the employment of women, people with a disability, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, LGBTI and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

The Office encourages applications from people with disability and will provide reasonable adjustments in our recruitment process and in the workplace. If you need an adjustment in the recruitment process, please call or email the contact person listed, and advise us of your preferred method of communication.

The Office of Sport is committed to keeping children safe. It is the responsibility of all staff, regardless of role, to act to keep children safe from harm.

About the role

As Regional Manager, Western Region you will demonstrate a values-based leadership approach through the implementation of strategic planning, resource management, and evaluation practices. The Regional Manager engages key stakeholders linked to corporate and business unit planning outcomes.

You will inspire and lead teams to develop, implement and review systems, practices, and procedures to facilitate achievement of the Region outcomes directed at building sustainable sporting and recreational operations within the Region.

The Regional Manager works collaboratively with the Sport and Recreation Centre’s within the region and promoting integration of Centre’s and Regional Office objectives. The role requires some travel across the region as required.



About you

To be successful in this role, you will require the following skills and experience:

Ability to Lead, manage, develop, and inspire staff within the Region through safe, ethical, inclusive, and contemporary management practices. You can deal effectively and professionally with business clients and industry stakeholders whilst managing their expectations and balancing competing priorities.

You can identify respond to complex and unpredictable community and regional issues with political sensitivities that impact on the provision of and need for sport and recreation opportunities. You can balance the government priorities with regional and community demands and expectations to achieve successful outcomes.

Sound ability to engage with sector partners to deliver on business unit and organisational objectives. As the Regional Manager you enjoy working with others and have a demonstrated ability to lead, manage and inspire teams.

Ability to work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and acknowledge their diverse backgrounds, personalities and varying needs and the unique cultural ways in which they may be expressed.

The Office of Sport is a great place to work, we offer:

Access to salary packaging, fitness passport, and the Employee Assistance Program

A family friendly and flexible working environment

Access to training and development opportunities

Generous leave entitlements

A competitive salary

How to apply

To apply for this role, you need click ‘Apply Online’ to submit your application, Job Reference No. 000094OA

When applying you need to:

Provide your responses to the two pre-screening questions (maximum of 2 pages).

Attach a cover letter to your online application (maximum 1 page)

Provide a resume that details your current and previous experiences (maximum of 4 pages)

Further information about “Applying for a role in the NSW Public Service” is available on I work for NSW.

Notes

For further information about the role please view the role description or contact Carolyn Duggan (Director, Western Region) on carolyn.duggan@sport.nsw.gov.au to arrange a discussion time.

The successful applicant will be subject to a National Criminal Records Check.

This is a child-related position. You will be required to obtain a Working with Children Check (WWCC) clearance as a condition of employment. For more information, visit the Office of the Children’s Guardian website.

No offer of employment will be made until all relevant clearances are finalised.

Successful candidates for this role will be required to provide evidence of double vaccination status.

Applications Close: Thursday, 13 October 2022 at 11:59pm

Thank you for your interest in this role. We look forward to receiving your application.