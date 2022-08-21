There are currently 6 jobs listed by Australian Museum

Repatriation Program Manager - Identified

Salary Classification: Clerk Grade 7/8 ($99,431 - $110,064) with a total remuneration package up to $123,096 per annum

Employment Status: Ongoing, Full Time

Location: Sydney CBD and locations across the Sydney region

About the Australian Museum

The Australian Museum (AM) is located on the traditional homelands of the Gadigal people. The Australian Museum acknowledges the Gadigal people as the Traditional Owners and custodians of the land, sky and waterways, paying respect to Elders past, and present.

The AM operates within the NSW Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade, and was the first museum in Australia, founded in 1827. The AM provides access, engagement and scientific research to increase our understanding of natural history and culture, particularly of the Australasian region. The AM holds more than 21 million objects of biological, geological and cultural collections and develops programs, exhibitions and school and community education initiatives onsite, online and offsite. The AM’s vision is to be a leading voice for the richness of life, the earth, and culture in Australia and the Pacific.

The AM mission is: To ignite wonder, inspire debate and drive change.

The AM vision is: To be a leading voice for the richness of life, the Earth and culture in Australia and the Pacific. We commit to transform the conversation around climate change, the environment and wildlife conservation; be a strong advocate for First Nations’ culture; and continue to develop world-leading science, collections, exhibitions and education programs.

For more information, visit the website.

The AM supports a diverse workforce and promotes applications from First Nation and Torres Strait Islander people. People with disabilities who meet the selection criteria are encouraged to apply; and where required, Australian Museum will implement reasonable adjustment consistent with industry standard.

About the role

The Repatriation Program Manager will lead the delivery of the AM Repatriation Program in accordance with the AM First Nations strategies. This role will coordinate the return of Ancestors and Secret/Sacred objects to their communities of origin in accordance with cultural protocols and established procedures. The Repatriation Program Manager will take a leading role in the development of policy, planning, reporting and communication of the AM’s repatriation activities. The Australian Museum’s Secret Sacred Collection includes male sacred objects. The AM needs a male Repatriation Program Manager to handle the access, photography, care, negotiations and related tasks for male gendered secret sacred collections and repatriations of these objects. This role works across several Museum sites and involves travel within NSW and interstate to support the work of the AM’s Repatriation Program.

About you

We are seeking a dedicated person who will lead the delivery of the Museums Repatriation Program by coordinating the return of Ancestors and Secret/Sacred objects to their communities of origin in accordance with cultural protocols and established procedures.

To be successful in this role you will have:

Male gender – Male gender is a genuine occupational qualification for this role and is authorised under ss 31(1) and (3) of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977.

This is an identified Aboriginality/Torres Strait Islander position. Applicants for this position must be male and of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent through parentage, identify as an Aboriginality/Torres Strait Islander and be accepted in the community as such. Exemption is claimed under section 14(d) of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW).

NSW Driver licence.

An understanding of First Nations cultural practices, and experience working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities.

Ability to work with and handle human remains and culturally sensitive objects.

Understanding of cultural heritage policies and an awareness of issues associated with managing and providing access to culturally sensitive collections.

Excellent computer skills including demonstrated proficiency with word processing and spreadsheet software.

Proficiency with, or demonstrated ability to acquire proficiency with, the KE EMu database software, and TRIM software.

Good written and oral communication skills and ability to work as part of a team.

Willingness, and ability, to work across three Museum sites in Sydney and undertake field work within NSW and interstate when required.

The successful applicant will be subject to a national criminal records check.

More information about applying for a role in the public sector can be found on the I work for NSW page.

Applicants must submit:

A one to two page covering letter which addresses the role description’s essential requirements and your relevant experience and suitability for the role. Resume

As part of the online application process, you will be prompted to answer two targeted questions.

What skills, experience and knowledge do you have that makes you a great fit for this role? (400 words maximum) Please outline the things you would need to consider, including sensitivities or potential risks, when working with Ancestral Remains and Secret Sacred Objects? (400 words maximum)

Please click here for a Role Description

Enquiries: Please contact the hiring manager, Laura McBride, Director, First Nations via email: laura.mcbride@australian.museum

It is a condition of employment at the Australian Museum that all employees, or prospective employees, be double vaccinated for COVID 19 or hold a valid medical exemption.

The Australian Museum welcomes applications from First Nation and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds and people with disability. Please indicate if you have any accessibility requirements in your application or speak with the contact person should you be called for an interview. We provide reasonable adjustment for people with a disability during the recruitment process and on employment.