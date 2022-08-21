There are currently 6 jobs listed by Australian Museum

Repatriation Researcher - Identified

Salary Classification: Clerk Grade 5/6 ($87,493 - $96,540) with a total remuneration package up to $107,970 per annum, pro-rata

Employment Status: Ongoing, Part Time, 3 Days/week

Location: Sydney CBD and locations across the Sydney region

About the Australian Museum

The Australian Museum (AM) is located on the traditional homelands of the Gadigal people. The Australian Museum acknowledges the Gadigal people as the Traditional Owners and custodians of the land, sky and waterways, paying respect to Elders past, and present.

The AM operates within the NSW Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade, and was the first museum in Australia, founded in 1827. The AM provides access, engagement and scientific research to increase our understanding of natural history and culture, particularly of the Australasian region. The AM holds more than 21 million objects of biological, geological and cultural collections and develops programs, exhibitions and school and community education initiatives onsite, online and offsite. The AM’s vision is to be a leading voice for the richness of life, the earth, and culture in Australia and the Pacific.

The AM mission is: To ignite wonder, inspire debate and drive change.

The AM vision is: To be a leading voice for the richness of life, the Earth and culture in Australia and the Pacific. We commit to transform the conversation around climate change, the environment and wildlife conservation; be a strong advocate for First Nations’ culture; and continue to develop world-leading science, collections, exhibitions and education programs.

The AM supports a diverse workforce and promotes applications from First Nation and Torres Strait Islander people. People with disabilities who meet the selection criteria are encouraged to apply; and where required, Australian Museum will implement reasonable adjustment consistent with industry standard.

About the role

The Repatriation Research Officer will form part of the First Nations repatriation team and support the Repatriation Program Manager in facilitating the repatriation of restricted collections to their community of origin. This role will undertake research to help ascertain relevant information and provenance for objects and Ancestral Remains in the Museums restricted collections. This role will also provide administration support for the Repatriation Program by helping edit, update and manage records in the collection management system, repatriation database and related files.

About you:

To be successful in this role you will have:

Aboriginality is a genuine occupational qualification and is authorised under section 14(d) of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977

Experience in, or knowledge of, Indigenous Cultural Intellectual Property frameworks, policy, and licensing.

Professional experience working in Museums including knowledge of best practice models for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander business in Museums and/or archives and use of collection management databases such as KE EMu (preferred).

Ability to use spreadsheets, graphing, tables, calculations, and automation efficiently to process large quantities of data relevant to business tasks.

Experience working with Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Pasifika peoples and communities.

Willingness, and ability, to work at different Museum locations based across the Sydney region.

The successful applicant will be subject to a national criminal records check.

Applicants must submit:

A one to two page covering letter which addresses the role description’s essential requirements and your relevant experience and suitability for the role. Resume

As part of the online application process, you will be prompted to answer two targeted questions.

Please give an example of a relevant project that you have worked on that illustrates your skills and experience for this role. (400 words maximum) Please outline the things you would need to consider, including sensitivities and potential risks, when working with records and data that pertains to Ancestral Remains and secret sacred objects? (400 words maximum)

Enquiries: Please contact the hiring manager, Laura McBride, Director, First Nations via email: laura.mcbride@australian.museum

It is a condition of employment at the Australian Museum that all employees, or prospective employees, be double vaccinated for COVID 19 or hold a valid medical exemption.

The Australian Museum welcomes applications from First Nation and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds and people with disability. Please indicate if you have any accessibility requirements in your application or speak with the contact person should you be called for an interview. We provide reasonable adjustment for people with a disability during the recruitment process and on employment.