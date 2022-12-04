There are currently 15 jobs listed by Office of Sport

School Based Aboriginal Traineeships in Sport and Recreation

Are you looking to gain exposure, work experience, credits towards your HSC all whilst getting paid? Come and join our friendly and vibrant team at locations across Western Sydney and Regional NSW.

The Office in Sport are seeking applications/applicants for the traineeship positions funded under the Elsa Dixon Aboriginal Employment Grant. The Elsa Dixon Aboriginal Employment Grant is an Aboriginal programs initiative funded by the governing body Training Services NSW.

The Office of Sport is the lead NSW Government agency for sport and active recreation. With a vision of sport and active recreation creating healthier people, connecting communities and making a stronger NSW, we provide the people of NSW with the leadership, policies, programs, funding and infrastructure necessary to maximise the social, health and economic benefits realised through this valued sector. Our work is spread across NSW, with ten Sport and Recreation Centres, four Olympic Sport Venues and offices throughout the state.

We have a number of opportunities across Western Sydney and Regional NSW for Aboriginal school-based trainees to be funded under the Elsa Dixon Aboriginal Employment Grant. Our Office of Sport locations include Olympic Venues in Western Sydney, Central Coast and Wollongong. Further details on each of the centres can be found here.

As part of the School Based Traineeship, you will:

Complete the Certificate III in Business Administration over a two-year period and receive 100 days (minimum) of Paid Employment

Gain 8 units towards your HSC

The Trainee will be a self-motivated team player with the ability to provide support services to administrative staff and other team members to enable the efficient operation of the team/unit. Duties include filing, mail receipt and sorting, maintenance of registers, routine purchasing, meeting and events support and other administrative tasks as required. As a Trainee you will also be exposed to field and office-based activities supporting Office of Sport staff.

If this sounds like an opportunity for you, please submit your application online via iworkfornsw;

When applying you need to:

Attach a one-page cover letter explaining your suitable and interest in the position Provide a two-page resume including two referees

Notes

The successful applicant will be subject to a National Criminal Records Check.

No offer of employment will be made until all relevant clearances are finalised.

Successful candidates for this role will be required to provide evidence of double vaccination status.

Applications close: 11:59pm Sunday 4 December 2022 (AEST).

To learn more about the Traineeship program, please contact Jason Spurway on (02) 8754 8841

or view the role description.

We look forward to receiving your application!