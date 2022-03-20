Aboriginal Senior Client Service Officer Specialist (Targeted)

Sydney Metropolitan

Department of Communities and Justice – Housing Services

Aboriginal people are strongly encouraged to apply

Applicants will also be considered from suitably qualified and experienced non-Aboriginal people

Talent Pool creation to fill upcoming vacancies

Location: Multiple Sydney Metropolitan Locations

Clerk Grade 5/6, Salary($87,493 pa - $96,540 pa), plus employer’s contribution to superannuation and annual leave loading

This is a targeted recruitment, while all applicants are welcome, preference will be given to candidates who meet the established standards of the role and are of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander descent.

To meet the needs of Aboriginal communities in appropriate ways, it is important to have senior client service officers who are Aboriginal people. As a Senior Client Service Officer Specialist, you will have the opportunity to:

provide an Aboriginal perspective

advocate on behalf of Aboriginal people in your community

build strong relationships with partner agencies to support and strengthen families and cultural connections

use cultural knowledge to help inform and shape service delivery

About the role

This is a highly valued role within our agency. There will be something new to accomplish every day working to assist clients with complex support and housing needs, providing specialised advice and making referrals to appropriate support services. You will be working directly with Social Housing Clients and their advocates to provide advice and assistance on housing options.

What you can expect in the role:

You will work directly with a diverse client group with complex support needs or cultural sensitivities.

You will build strong relationships with partner agencies to develop networks with other human service agencies in order to assist clients establish or maintain social housing tenancies.

You will be coaching and guiding team members to strengthen team effectiveness in managing competing client needs and compliance with relevant legislation is an important aspect of the role.

You may be asked to complete a Health Declaration Form in the later stages of the assessment process and/or provide Confirmation of Aboriginality where Aboriginal Identified roles are being considered.

About the Agency

Housing Services an agency of The Department of Communities and Justice directly supports approximately 800,000 people every year and reaches a further million people through local community-based programs.

Housing Services is one of the largest providers of social housing in the world, providing a range of housing solutions to meet the needs of today’s community.

In partnership with the community, industry and individuals, we provide safe, decent and affordable housing opportunities for those most in need so that they can live with dignity, find support if needed and achieve sustainable futures.

Please see below YouTube video link for more information about the role of an Aboriginal Senior Client Service Officer.

https://youtu.be/-Q3LfeSl19s

We will be holding an interactive information session via Microsoft Teams on Wednesday 9th March 2022

Please email your interest to register to Amanda.nolan@facs.nsw.gov.au by COB Friday 4th March 2022

Essential requirements of the role

This position is open to Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants.

Possession of a minimum Provisional 2 NSW Driver’s license and a willingness to travel to and work with clients in their home (a corporate vehicle will be provided for travel between office and clients home).

National Criminal History Record Check in accordance with the Disability Inclusion Act 2014.

It is an essential requirement of the role that successful applicants are fully vaccinated and able to provide acceptable proof of vaccination status

About us

The Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) is the lead agency under the Stronger Communities Cluster. DCJ works to enable everyone's right to access justice and help for families through early intervention and inclusion, with benefits for the whole community. Stronger Communities is focussed on achieving safe, just, inclusive and resilient communities by providing services that are effective and responsive to community needs. For the first time, the creation of DCJ and Stronger Communities provides an opportunity to focus on prevention and early intervention across both the social welfare and justice systems.

About you

In addition to meeting the essential requirements, the successful candidate must demonstrate strong capabilities in:

Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

Demonstrated experience mentoring and coaching staff to learn systems and achieve business outcomes.

Demonstrated experience in working collaboratively with other service delivery teams and external providers to deliver quality client outcomes.

Demonstrated experience in a Client Service environment managing competing priorities

Applying for the role

When applying you will need to:

Submit a cover letter (maximum 2 pages) outlining your skills and experience in relation to the role. Attach an up-to-date resume (maximum of 5 pages)

Closing date Sunday 20th March 2022, 11:59pm

For further information about these opportunities, we invite you to contact

South Western Sydney (SWS): Tascha Dickson on 0475984778

Western Sydney Nepean Blue Mountains (WSNBM): Vicki Jackett on 98310881 or email: Vicki.jackett@dcj.nsw.gov.au

If you experience technical difficulties when submitting your application, please contact our team on (02) 8671 8602.

Appointments are subject to reference checks. Some roles may also require the following checks/ clearances:

National Criminal History Record Check in accordance with the Disability Inclusion Act 2014

Working with Children Check clearance in accordance with the Child Protection (Working with Children) Act 2012

IMPORTANT

To ensure recruitment at the Department of Communities and Justice continues without interruption during the COVID-19 pandemic, some interviews and assessments may be performed using alternative methods.

This may include video interviewing, telephone interviewing and online assessments. If you are successful following review of your application, you may need to perform assessments and/or interviews via online platforms using a PC, laptop or smart phone. By doing so, we will be adhering to the strict social distancing advice currently in place.

Inclusion and Diversity lies at the heart of how we recruit

We continue to hire great people with a wide variety of skills, experience and backgrounds. This includes people with disability, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, women, people identifying as LGBTIQA+, culturally and linguistically diverse people, carers and other diversity groups.

If you require an adjustment within the recruitment process, please contact Amanda Nolan at Amanda.nolan@facs.nsw.gov.au and advise us of your preferred method of communication.

If you are looking for more information about workplace adjustments at DCJ, please visit our Careers site.

Thank you for your interest in this role. We look forward to receiving your application.