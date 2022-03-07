Senior Client Service Officer (Targeted)

The Homelessness Outreach Support Team (HOST) is looking for staff who are passionate and committed to making a difference to people who are experiencing homelessness out in the street.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

Industry leading training with ongoing career development and support

Generous leave entitlements including flex leave

Diverse and inclusive organisation

Ongoing Role Available

Location: Strawberry Hills

Clerk Grade 5/6 Salary ($87,493 pa - $96,540 pa), plus employer’s contribution to superannuation and annual leave loading

Agency overview

The Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) is the lead agency under the Stronger Communities Cluster. DCJ works to enable everyone's right to access justice and help for families through early intervention and inclusion, with benefits for the whole community. Stronger Communities is focussed on achieving safe, just, inclusive and resilient communities by providing services that are effective and responsive to community needs.

The Homelessness Outreach Support Team (HOST) is the Sydney, South Eastern Sydney and Northern Sydney District’s specialist homelessness response team, providing housing assistance and support to people experiencing primary homelessness and sleeping rough. It delivers intensive and regular assertive outreach across the District and the inner city of Sydney in partnership with Specialists Homelessness Services (SHS), local Councils, Health and Police.

HOST is a team of Senior Client Service Officers who undertake assertive outreach patrols to support some of the most vulnerable people in the District. The work undertaken by HOST can be challenging but is incredibly rewarding. The team is looking to add a superstar who can work with mob and community partners to get better outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and their communities.

About the role

As a Senior Client Service Officer within HOST you will be delivering assertive outreach services to people experiencing primary homelessness. You will be passionate about making a difference and delivering innovative solutions for people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. You will have a strong customer focus, a commitment to a person-centred approach and demonstrate culturally sensitive client focused outcomes.

HOST undertakes assertive outreach through an approved calendar of activities. The assertive outreach patrols are conducted between the hours of 6.30am to 7pm and occasional night outreach. Patrols cover the Sydney, South Eastern Sydney and Northern Sydney districts.

We will be holding an interactive information session on 23 February 2022 at 5.00pm via Microsoft Teams. Please email your interest to register to: Amanda.nolan@facs.nsw.gov.au by COB 22 February.

Essential requirements of the role

Possession of a minimum Provisional 2 NSW Driver’s license (when performing field work you will be provided a vehicle to use to and from your office location)

It is an essential requirement of the role that successful applicants are fully vaccinated and able to provide acceptable proof of vaccination status.

What we offer

Training in assertive outreach on the streets

The opportunity to work for a flagship service in the department

The opportunity to achieve awesomeness by helping NSW’s most vulnerable

The opportunity for exposure firsthand to operational responses to the NSW Vanguard Commitment

About you

In addition to meeting the essential requirements, the successful candidate must strongly demonstrate:

Experience working within a high volume customer focused work environment.

Experience and the ability to manage relationships across a wide variety of stakeholders.

Experience in delivering results and meeting KPI’s.

Flexibility to travel to other office’s to provide support and backup to the district team.

Does this sound like you? Click here to download the role description.

Applying for the role

When applying you will need to:

Attach a resume (maximum 5 pages) and a cover letter (maximum 3 pages) outlining how you meet the requirements and capabilities of this role as well as providing answers to the 2 pre-screening questions below:

Please provide an example of a time when you were required to work independently in the face of conflicting priorities. How did you organise and manage your workload to deliver results within set timeframes?

Please detail your experience in delivering customer services to people with complex needs, from a diverse range of social and cultural backgrounds?

Closing date: Monday 7th March 2022, 11:59pm

For role enquiries please contact

Thuy-Vi Le on 02 8303 6394 or via email at: Thuy-Vi.Le@facs.nsw.gov.au

Vaueli Madar on 02 : 8753 8880 or via email at: Vaueli.Madar@facs.nsw.gov.au

If you experience technical difficulties when submitting your application, please contact our team on (02) 8671 8602.

Appointments are subject to reference checks. Some roles may also require the following checks/ clearances:

National Criminal History Record Check in accordance with the Disability Inclusion Act 2014

Working with Children Check clearance in accordance with the Child Protection (Working with Children) Act 2012

IMPORTANT

To ensure recruitment at the Department of Communities and Justice continues without interruption during the COVID-19 pandemic, some interviews and assessments may be performed using alternative methods.

This may include video interviewing, telephone interviewing and online assessments. If you are successful following review of your application, you may need to perform assessments and/or interviews via online platforms using a PC, laptop or smart phone. By doing so, we will be adhering to the strict social distancing advice currently in place.

Inclusion and Diversity lies at the heart of how we recruit

We welcome people with diverse skills, experiences, perspectives and backgrounds and encourage applications from Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander peoples, and individuals who may identify as LGBTIQ, with disability, a culturally and linguistically diverse background, and people of all ages.

If you require an adjustment within the recruitment process, please contact 02 8671 8602 or via email at amanda.nolan@facs.nsw.gov.au and advise us of your preferred method of communication.

If you are looking for more information about workplace adjustments at DCJ, please visit our Careers site.

A talent pool may be created for future ongoing and temporary roles and is valid for a period of up to 18 months.

