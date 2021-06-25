There are currently 76 jobs listed by TAFE NSW

Service Desk Officer – Aboriginal Targeted Role

TAFE Worker Level 5

Multiple roles available across negotiable campus locations

BE DEADLY

EXPLORE YOUR CAREER PATH & BE EMPOWERED WITH TAFE NSW.

ABOUT THE ROLE

The Service Desk Officer is responsible for utilising prior service desk knowledge and experience to deliver a combination of virtual, on site and/ or field support assistance and support to geographically dispersed staff, students and key stakeholders. The position will deliver a tiered response for System Groups field support and service desk in order to listen to, diagnose and resolve a range of intermittent to complex client requests.

This position is targeted for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people under Government Sector Employment Rule 26. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply.

Non-Aboriginal people are also encouraged to apply.

Aboriginal applicants will be required to provide Confirmation of Aboriginality documentation with their application.

This position offers a base salary range of $77,896 - $81,839 p.a plus employer’s contribution to superannuation and annual leave loading.

For further information regarding the role, please review the Position Description and Information Package

YOUR OPPORTUNITY

With TAFE NSW, you will have the opportunity to grow your professional career in a dynamic, collaborative and inclusive environment, where you can innovate, create value and proudly play a meaningful role in Australia’s largest skills and training provider!

YOUR BENEFITS

We work flexibly at TAFE so you can balance working from home and on campus; enjoy a 35 hour work week; access to our confidential employee assistance program; take advantage of our Fitness Passport and be part of an organisation committed to our reconciliation action plan.



ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS

Diploma, Advanced Diploma or Associate Degree in a relevant discipline or equivalent skills, knowledge and experience. Ability to address and meet focus capabilities as stated in the Position Description.

OUR COMMITMENT TO INCLUSION & DIVERSITY

There are over 38,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students enrolled at TAFE NSW with access to a variety of programs.

Through our Aboriginal Employment Strategy, TAFE NSW is also committed to doubling and diversifying Aboriginal employment through the entire organisation.

At TAFE NSW we are committed to creating a workplace where dignity, trust, respect and the promotion of diversity and inclusion is valued, you have a sense of belonging and the opportunity to share your skills, your stories, passions and represent your communities and culture.

We are here for you at every step in your recruitment journey.

We are committed to supporting you, your application and making any reasonable adjustment that you may need in the application and interview process and on the job.

If you need an adjustment in the recruitment process, please contact the ODP Recruitment Team via email at odprecruitment@tafensw.edu.au or contact Jessica Flynn on 0435 077 896.

OUR COMMITMENT TO YOUR HEALTH, SAFETY AND WELL-BEING

We’ve put systems and support in place for all our employees to work and deliver safely and flexibly through the COVID-19 affected period.

Please be advised that all interviews will be conducted via Microsoft Teams.

HOW TO APPLY

Please click the 'apply' button where you will be redirected to the I Work for NSW website.

To support your application please provide:

Your current resume (maximum 3 pages) in PDF format

Cover letter demonstrating how you meet essential requirements 1 and 2 (600-word limit) in PDF format

Your responses to the 2 targeted questions below (600-word limit each) in PDF format

Confirmation of Aboriginality documentation (for Aboriginal applicants)

Application Question 1: What is your approach to resolving complex or unique customer issues? Provide an example of a customer-related issue you helped to resolve and outline what skills/tactics you used.

Application Question 2: Describe a time when your priorities suddenly changed. What did you do, who did you communicate with and what was the outcome?

Closing Date: Friday 25 June 2021 at 11.59pm

We look forward to receiving your application!

The recruitment process will include a range of comparative assessments.

General Enquiries: please contact the ODP Recruitment Team, referencing the advertised position and requisition number, via email odprecruitment@tafensw.edu.au

Aboriginal Employment Enquiries: please contact the Aboriginal Employment Advisor Team via email aea@tafensw.edu.au

Technical Issues: please contact I Work for NSW Support Team on 1800 562 679 (Mon-Fri) or support@jobs.nsw.gov.au

Please note:

This is a child-related position. A Working with Children Check is a prerequisite for anyone in child-related work. It involves a national criminal history check and review of findings of workplace misconduct.

For permanent positions in the NSW Public Sector, you need to be an Australian Citizen or Permanent Resident. For most Temporary jobs, you need a visa that gives you permission to work in Australia.

Please note that an eligibility list may be created for this position, and position(s) of the same classification that subsequently become vacant may be filled using this eligibility list.