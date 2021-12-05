There are currently 5 jobs listed by Sydney Opera House Trust

Job Status: Fulltime (ongoing)

Position No: SOH1777

Salary: $103,152 per annum + 10% superannuation

Applications Close: Sunday 5th December 23:59

Role Enquiries: recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com

Technical Enquiries: Jobs NSW Helpdesk on 1800 562 679

THE HOUSE

At the Sydney Opera House you will be surrounded by supportive and hardworking teams who are filled with passion and creativity. You will be inspired to create value in everything you do and will be provided with opportunities to grow and achieve while making a positive contribution to our community.

For more information about the Sydney Opera House please refer to our website.

YOUR NEW ROLE

The position holder is responsible for leading, supervising and developing technical teams to deliver outstanding staging production for both performances and corporate events. A Staging Supervisor leads, mentors and ensures crew and production compliance with appropriate policies and procedures including risk management procedures. This position delivers relevant technical standards and works collaboratively within the production team to ensure the smooth and effective delivery of services, contributing to the rostering including charging of staff and equipment to meet business demands and EA requirements. This position ensures compliance with relevant technical and WHS standards and contributes to the ongoing development of WHS awareness at Sydney Opera House.

Further detailed information about the role and its requirements can be obtained from the role description.

ARE YOU THE ONE?

We are looking for someone with:

Comprehensive skills and experience (minimum 5 years) in live the theatre/entertainment industry.

High level of technical expertise, comprehensive skills and experience in all aspects of staging operation and rigging design.

Demonstrated high level supervisory skills, including a demonstrated track record of event delivery and thorough knowledge of supervisory responsibilities under WHS.

Knowledge of SOH policies and procedures including the EA to meet working conditions and client needs.

Good communication, team building, and interpersonal skills.

Good organisational, analytical and decision making skills.

Ability to work efficiently under pressure and prioritise work.

Numerical ability and lateral thinking.

Physical fitness, agility and ability to work at heights, good hearing and vision.

Flexibility and commitment to continuous improvement.

Demonstrated knowledge and application of computer-related technology.

BENEFITS & CULTURE

Being Australia’s premier cultural institution, tourism destination & a celebrated community meeting place, we are commitment to fostering an inclusive and dynamic working environment for all our staff. With values of Safety, Creativity, Excellence, Collaboration & Accountability your professional life is provided with every opportunity to succeed and develop in your chosen profession. Working with the Sydney Opera House gives you access to a great range of benefits including:

Flexible working arrangements

5 weeks annual leave

Access to a range of internal and external professional development programs

Fitness Passport & complimentary wellbeing programs including pilates, yoga, circuit classes, physiotherapy sessions as well as other wellbeing initiatives

Working for an organisation with a 5 Star Green Star Performance Rating from the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA)

Working for an organisation who has committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

And many more!

Sydney Opera House welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from diverse cultural backgrounds, people with disability, refugee status and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

We seek to provide workplace adjustments at all relevant stages of the recruitment process such as interpreters, alternative formats or other access supports. You can specify in the application form if you require any adjustments or please ask us at any stage. If you need to contact us about making workplace adjustments during the recruitment process please send an email to recruitment@sydneyoperahouse.com or call us on 02 9250 7743.

SOUND LIKE YOU? APPLY!

Applicants are asked to include the following documents with their applications

Up to date resume of no more than five pages

Address their suitability in a cover letter of no more than one page

In additional, applicants will be prompted to answer the following two targeted questions in the online application platform.

What is your experience in leading and developing production teams? What is your experience in delivering world class production and performance staging elements within a live theatre and events environment?

Applicants MUST create a profile and submit their application electronically for this position at https://iworkfor.nsw.gov.au/. Only applicants who apply online and include the requested documentation will be considered for this position .

To be eligible to apply for this position, applicants must have existing Australian work rights.

Any offer of employment will be subject to a satisfactory National Police Check and Pre-Employment Health Assessment . The assessment seeks information only relevant to performing the inherent requirements of the job, it remains strictly confidential and applicants will be informed of the result.

Applications will not be accepted from recruitment agencies.