There are currently 46 jobs listed by TAFE NSW

Stores Officer – Aboriginal Identified Role

TAFE Worker Level 4

1 x Position Available in Dubbo

BE DEADLY

EXPLORE YOUR CAREER PATH & BE EMPOWERED WITH TAFE NSW.

ABOUT THE ROLE

The Stores Officer is responsible for maintaining specific campus stores operations to ensure availability of materials, equipment and consumables to support current and future business delivery needs.

The position maintains a secure and clean storage facility and performs the full range of stores activities including materials/equipment ordering, receipting, issuing, stock control and administration to provide high levels of customer service to TAFE NSW business clients.

We are looking for driven, proactive, passionate and self-motivated Stores Officer with excellent organisational and administrative skills. You will provide high quality customer service, responding to enquiries and requests for information to ensure stores processes are accessible and user friendly

Crucially, you are someone who exhibits the TAFE NSW Values of Integrity, Collaboration, Excellence and Customer First.

This position offers a base salary range of $70,254 - $77,546 p.a plus employer’s contribution to superannuation and annual leave loading.

For further information regarding the role, please review the Position Description and Information Package

Applicants for this position must be of Aboriginal descent by parentage, identify as being Aboriginal and be accepted in the community as such. An applicant’s race is a genuine occupational qualification and is authorised under Section 14(d) of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act 1977.

Aboriginal applicants will be required to provide Confirmation of Aboriginality documentation with their application.

YOUR OPPORTUNITY

With TAFE NSW, you will have the opportunity to grow your professional career in a dynamic, collaborative and inclusive environment, where you can innovate, create value and proudly play a meaningful role in Australia’s largest skills and training provider!

YOUR BENEFITS

We work flexibly at TAFE so you can balance working from home and on campus; enjoy a 35 hour work week; access to our confidential employee assistance program; take advantage of our Fitness Passport and be part of an organisation committed to our reconciliation action plan.

ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS

1. Applicants for this position must be of Aboriginal descent by parentage, identify as being Aboriginal and be accepted in the community as such.

2. Certificate IV in relevant discipline or equivalent skills, knowledge and experience

3. Experience performing a range of stores management activities

4. Demonstrated ability to use manual and computerised systems to support stores management operations

5. Demonstrated ability to provide high standards of customer service in a stores or similar environment

6. Minimum class C drivers and forklift licence or willingness and ability to obtain; and willingness to update licences and undertake essential training as required

7. Willingness and ability to travel and work at sites across the regional network as required

8. Ability to address and meet focus capabilities as stated in the Position Description

OUR COMMITMENT TO INCLUSION & DIVERSITY

There are over 38,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students enrolled at TAFE NSW with access to a variety of programs.

Through our Aboriginal Employment Strategy, TAFE NSW is also committed to doubling and diversifying Aboriginal employment through the entire organisation.

At TAFE NSW we are committed to creating a workplace where dignity, trust, respect and the promotion of diversity and inclusion is valued, you have a sense of belonging and the opportunity to share your skills, your stories, passions and to represent your communities and culture.

We are here for you at every step in your recruitment journey.

We are committed to supporting you, your application and making any reasonable adjustment that you may need in the application and interview process and on the job.

If you need an adjustment in the recruitment process, please contact the ODP Recruitment Team via email at odprecruitment@tafensw.edu.au or contact Jessica Rizzo on 0452 557 225.

OUR COMMITMENT TO YOUR HEALTH, SAFETY AND WELL-BEING

We’ve put systems and support in place for all our employees to work and deliver safely and flexibly through the COVID-19 affected period.

Please be advised that all interviews will be conducted via Microsoft Teams.

HOW TO APPLY

Click on the ‘apply online’ button to be redirected to the internal TAFE NSW job portal.

For your application to be considered and progressed to the next stage you must provide:

Your current resume

Cover letter addressing the essential requirements 1 – 7 and your responses to the 2 application questions below (300 word limit each)

Confirmation of Aboriginality documentation

Application Question 1:

Outline your experience in liaising with internal stakeholders on stores related requirements such as materials/equipment and consumables needed to support business needs. How do you ensure the materials/equipment are delivered in an accurate and timely fashion?

Application Question 2:

Describe a situation at work where you have delivered excellent customer service. What role did you play and what was the outcome?



CLOSING DATE: Thursday, 2 December 2021 at 11.59pm

We look forward to receiving your application!

The recruitment process will include a range of comparative assessments and role based skills tests.

General Enquiries: please contact the ODP Recruitment Team, referencing the advertised position and requisition number, via email odprecruitment@tafensw.edu.au

Aboriginal Employment Enquiries: please contact the Aboriginal Employment Advisor Team via email aea@tafensw.edu.au

Technical Issues: please contact I Work for NSW Support Team on 1800 562 679 (Mon-Fri) or support@jobs.nsw.gov.au

Please note:

This is a child-related position. A Working with Children Check is a prerequisite for anyone in child-related work. It involves a national criminal history check and review of findings of workplace misconduct.

For permanent positions in the NSW Public Sector, you need to be an Australian Citizen or Permanent Resident. For most Temporary jobs, you need a visa that gives you permission to work in Australia.

An eligibility list may be created for this position, and position(s) of the same classification that subsequently become vacant may be filled using this eligibility list.