Trainee Ranger (Identified)

Exciting opportunity to work on Country with Aboriginal people to help make NSW a great place to live, work and play!

Aboriginal Identified opportunity

2 x positions based in Narooma and 1 x position based in Merimbula

Temporary full-time roles available for up to 4 years or until completion of a relevant bachelor's degree

Salary ranges from $58,194-$63,672 plus annual leave loading and superannuation

National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) is currently seeking self-motivated individuals to start your career in becoming a Ranger! You will have an amazing opportunity to learn and apply new skills working with the Ranger team in effectively managing natural, historic and Aboriginal heritage. Responsibilities include undertaking improvements and maintenance to facilities in National Parks, managing ecological restoration, participating in field-based activities such as bushfire management and liaising with visitors and stakeholders. You will also be supporting joint management board initiatives through the Yuin Bangguri (Mountain) Parks Plan of Management in the Narooma roles

This is an Aboriginal Identified role where Aboriginal identity, cultural knowledge or connections are a genuine aspect of the role. Positions are specifically noted under the provisions of the NSW Anti-discrimination Act (1977).

These roles require you to undertake and complete a bachelor level degree in a relevant environmental discipline during the traineeship. Upon successful completion of your bachelor’s degree, you will be guaranteed an ongoing Ranger role with NPWS! You will receive support with course fees, study leave and travel assistance. You will also have access to a range of mentors including experienced rangers, Aboriginal Board members and peers to support you

About You

Your interest in managing National Parks with the willingness to learn and apply new skills will be important for this role. Your ability to work effectively in a team ensuring safety is a priority at all times will make you successful in this role. You must also be of Aboriginal descent to be considered for this role.

We are seeking descendants of the traditional custodians of the cultural lands encompassed within Biamanga and Gulaga National Park for the roles based in Narooma.

Essential Requirements

This is an identified position under Section 14 of the Anti Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW). Applicants must be of Aboriginal descent through parentage, identification as being Aboriginal and accepted in the community as such. Aboriginality is a genuine occupational qualification and is authorised under Section 14(d) of the Anti-discrimination Act (1997). You will need to confirm in your written application that you are Aboriginal and therefore qualify for this position.

The role is physically demanding, and the requirements of a specific medical will need to be met (includes a task based physical assessment), with a clearance to undertake the firefighting task based fitness test which must be met to at least a moderate level.

Current Driver’s Licence and ability to operate four-wheel-drive vehicles.

For more information read the full Role Description: Trainee Ranger and Aboriginal Trainee Ranger flyer.

About Us

The Department of Planning, Industry & Environment’s (DPIE) vision is to create thriving environments, communities and economies for the people of New South Wales. We strive to be a high-performing, world-class public service organisation that celebrates and reflects the full diversity of the community we serve and seeks to embed Aboriginal cultural awareness and knowledge throughout the department.

In our inclusive and accessible workplace, differences are embraced, contributions are valued, and everyone has a sense of connection and belonging. DPIE supports various employee affinity groups, practice flexible working, offer job share and workplace adjustments. We are committed to the Premier’s Priorities and welcome applications from all.

To Apply

If excited by the information above, we look forward to receiving your application, including a copy of your resume and cover letter expressing your interest and suitability for the role.

Applications close Tuesday 7 September 2021 (11:59pm).

Should you require further information about the roles based in Narooma please contact Paula Tomkins on (02) 4476 0828 or at paula.tomkins@environment.nsw.gov.au.

Should you require further information about the role based in Merimbula please contact Andrew Wall on (02) 6495 5000 or at andrew.wall@environment.nsw.gov.au.

A recruitment pool may be created for ongoing and temporary opportunities of the same role or role type that may become available over the next 18 months.

Looking for more information or assistance in applying?

Our Diversity team can assist to:

provide alternative formats to apply

make adjustments to the recruitment process

offer information about workplace adjustments and support networks

If you are an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander check out Our Mob on Country to see the work we do and get assistance in applying.

We encourage people with disability to apply. If you have disability and require more information on adjustments and assistance to apply, contact the Diversity team on Diversity@DPIE.nsw.gov.au (please include reference number 00008DM2).