There are currently 15 jobs listed by Office of Sport

Earn while you learn!

Do you love being active and enjoy the great outdoors?

Do you get satisfaction from sharing your passion across a diverse client base? We would like to hear from you!

We are seeking enthusiastic individuals who would like to undertake a traineeship in Certificate IV Outdoor Leadership, where you will gain on the job experience from an industry leader whilst obtaining a nationally recognised qualification.

This is a 12-month commitment which will see you trained by industry experts whilst spending time at our Sport and Recreation centres (Sport and Recreation Centres | NSW Government), being mentored and coached by highly skilled and experienced staff.

You will support the delivery of client programs and activities and provide a variety of administrative services to assist the effective operation of the team. You should also enjoy a road trip as due to the nature of the industry and the remote location of our centres, mobility is essential.

Whether you are looking for a new career or your next career move in this exciting industry, you can combine work with education, receive training and mentoring, and obtain real work-place experience, all whilst getting paid!

Why work for the Office of Sport

The Office of Sport is the lead NSW Government agency for sport and active recreation.

As part of our vision of sport and active recreation creating healthier people, connecting communities and making a stronger NSW, we provide the people of NSW with the leadership, policies, programs, funding and infrastructure necessary to maximise the social, health and economic benefits realised through this valued sector.

Our work is spread across NSW, with ten Sport and Recreation Centres, five Olympic Sport Venues and offices throughout the state.

To learn more about us, please visit our website Office of Sport | NSW Government or click on the video to see what we do for school camps video.

Our commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

The Office of Sport is committed to building a workplace that values and supports diversity and inclusion. We actively promote the employment of women, people with a disability, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, LGBTI and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

The Office of Sport encourages applications from people with disability and will provide reasonable adjustments in our recruitment process and in the workplace. If you need an adjustment in the recruitment process, please call or email the contact person listed, and advise us of your preferred method of communication.

How to apply

To apply for this role, you need click ‘Apply Online’ to submit your application, Job Reference No. 000097IK.

When applying you need to:

Attach a cover letter expressing your interest in the role (maximum 1 page)

Provide a resume that details your current and previous experiences.

Further information about “Applying for a role in the NSW Public Service” is available on I work for NSW.

Note

For further information about the role please contact Jason Spurway on jason.spurway@sport.nsw.gov.au or view the role description. An information session will be scheduled the week of 28 November to discuss the program in detail.

The successful applicant will be subject to a National Criminal Records Check.

This is a child-related position. You will be required to obtain a Working with Children Check (WWCC) clearance as a condition of employment. For more information, visit the Office of the Children’s Guardian website.

No offer of employment will be made until all relevant clearances are finalised.

Salary up to $40,000 plus allowances

Successful candidates for this role will be required to provide evidence of full vaccination status.

Closing date: Sunday, 27 November 2022 at 11:59pm